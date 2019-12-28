Mayhem Fall in Birmingham

After a gritty first two periods that saw the score remain even until the third, the Mayhem would falter late at the Pelham Civic Complex. The Bulls would hand the Mayhem a 5 to 1 defeat, which would continue the Mayhem's winless stretch on the road to open this season.

Midway through the first period, Marcus Ortiz would find himself on the back end of a beautiful pass from the stick of Jarret Kup. He would convert his breakaway opportunity to give the Mayhem an early lead, his 9th goal of the year. Eventually, Stephen Pierog would head to the box following a slashing call to give Birmingham a man advantage. Canon Pieper would then pot the game tying goal off assists from Lane Valimont and Shayne Morrissey. Both teams would head to the locker room with the score knotted at 1 all.

The second period would get off to an aggressive start as Stathis Soumelidis would drop the gloves with Birmingham's Cole Stallard. The rest of the period would be a chess match as both squads searched for a way to break down the opposition's defense. After some tremendous defensive plays, the period would close without a goal.

Birmingham's Cole Golka would break the impasse early in the 3rd Period with his first goal on the season. After a sprawling save from Jacob Barber to keep the puck in the offensive zone, Josh Harris would capitalize on the opportunity with the Mayhem being caught off guard by the possession retention. The flood gates would open from there as both Stallard and Barber would grab goals within 30 seconds of one another to give Birmingham a 5 to 1 lead. Shots told the story of the third as the Mayhem were outshot 20 to 7 in the frame.

Porter fought admirably in net through two and half periods, finishing with 30 saves on 35 shots and a loss. Art Brey would grab the win for the Bulls, stopping 23 of 24 shots he faced. The Mayhem travel to Huntsville tomorrow night to take on the reigning champs, which will be the third game of a four game road trip for the Mayhem. The Mayhem will return back to Macon on Friday, January 3rd to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Fan Control Night.

