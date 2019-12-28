Thunderbolts Sweep Storm with 4-3 OT Win

December 28, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Tonight, the Thunderbolts looked to sweep the weekend series against the Quad City Storm. The Thunderbolts would get the job done in overtime, as Braden Hellems would score to give Evansville a 4-3 victory. The Thunderbolts next home game will be Tuesday, December 31st, at 7:15 pm, as they play host to the Huntsville Havoc for the Thunderbolts' annual New Years' Eve Game. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2020 Thunderbolts calendar. There will also be a postgame firework show on the ice. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Thunderbolts scored the first goal of the game, as Derek Sutliffe would score at the 8:40 mark, from Austin Plevy and Jake Smith. Quad City would come back to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Brandon Lubin would tie the game back up for the Thunderbolts with the second period's lone goal, at the 2:14 mark, from Sutliffe and Plevy. The goal would end a 21-game goal scoring drought for Lubin. Evansville grabbed a quick 3-2 lead in the third period, as Sutliffe would score once again, on the power play with 5:42 left in the period, from Smith and Plevy. The goal would mark Sutliffe's 100th professional point, accomplished with Evansville, the Macon Mayhem, and the Mississippi RiverKings. The power play goal also extended Evansville's power play goal scoring streak to 10 consecutive games. The lead would only last for 12 seconds, however, as Quad City came back to tie, and force overtime. In overtime, Hellems' goal would come at the 2:34 mark, from Seth Swenson.

Sutliffe finished with two goals and one assist, while Hellems and Lubin finished with one goal each. Plevy tallied three assists on the night, and Smith finished with two assists. Ostepchuk finished with 36 saves for his ninth win of the season. The Thunderbolts next face the Quad City Storm at the Ford Center on Friday, January 17th, at 7:15 pm CT.

