Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (4-10-2) vs Ice Bears (11-4-1) - 7:05 PM

December 14, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(4-10-2), T-9th SPHL, 10 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(11-4-1), 4th SPHL, 23 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: JR Stragar| Linesmen: Anthony Legotti, Jason Messimore

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs used a pair of power play goals to take control as they went on to beat the Fayetteville Marksmen, 3-1, Thursday night at Berglund Center. Roanoke has now won back-to-back games and three of its last four. Lincoln Griffin and Austin Daae each scored power play goals to help the Dawgs to the win.

THEY MATCH UP WELL: Roanoke and Knoxville are set to meet for the fifth time this season and the third time in the last 16 days. The Dawgs are 2-2-0 against the Ice Bears, who have gone 9-2-1 against the rest of the league. This is Knoxville's first game since it fell in Roanoke, 6-1, last Saturday. Roanoke has been paced by Jeff Jones (5 G, 2 A) and CJ Stubbs (2 G, 5 A) in its four games against the Ice Bears. On the other side, Knoxville's Scott Cuthrell (5 G, 1 A) has been a thorn in the side of the Dawgs.

THEUT ON A HEATER: Jake Theut has been in net for each of Roanoke's past two games and has stopped 55 of 57 shots faced in the two wins. For the seasons he is now 2-3-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .922 save percentage. Theut has appeared in three games, two starts, against Knoxville and owns a 1.90 GAA and .933 save percentage versus the Ice Bears.

GOING STREAKING: CJ Stubbs has points in each of his last four games, matching a Rail Yard Dawgs season high. In those four games Stubbs has nine points (2 G, 7 A). Mac Jansen also has points in each of his last four games, notching five points (3 G, 2 A) in Roanoke's last four outings.

LIKE CLOCKWORK: The Rail Yard Dawgs power play has been consistently strong throughout the season as the team has netted power play goals in all but three of the 16 outings this year. Roanoke went 2-for-5 on the man advantage in the 3-1 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen on Thursday, the first time this season they had scored more than one power play goal in a game. The Dawgs power play is currently the second-best in the league at 25%. Only the Peoria Rivermen have a better rate, they have scored on 25.53% of their power play chances.

ODDS AND ENDS: Austin Daae's power play goal in the second period on Thursday was his first as a Rail Yard Dawg. He had one goal in ten games for Birmingham and has now played in two games for Roanoke since being traded...Lincoln Griffin netted his first professional goal in the third period on Thursday and now has a goal and two assists in ten games...over Roanoke's last four games Jeff Jones is +7 and Travis Armstrong is +6.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will play a split weekend next weekend, first traveling to see the Macon Mayhem on Friday before returning home to play Fayetteville on Saturday. Friday's puck drop in Macon is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

