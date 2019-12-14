Marksmen Surge in Third Period, Lose out on a Point in OT

December 14, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Coming off a disappointing loss against the back-to-back champs at home, the Marksmen would look to play spoiler but fell short in overtime.

It was Peanuts Christmas Saturday at the Crown, as the Marksmen took on the Huntsville Havoc.

The game started off with the Havoc in control. Huntsville was able to shoot four of the first five shots on net of the game. The Havoc got called for a penalty, but were able to keep the Marksmen powerplay at bay, not allowing a shot during the kill.

The unsuccessful powerplay wasn't too discouraging for Fayetteville, as they found life quickly after the Havoc got back to full strength. Just over six and a half minutes into the game, the Marksmen found the net for the first time. Frankie Melton found the back of the net, giving Fayetteville a 1-0 lead. The goal gave the Marksmen momentum, but they couldn't use it for much more than a couple unsuccessful shots on net.

Special teams didn't work out too well for the Marksmen, as they had yet another unsuccessful powerplay, then the penalty kill got an opportunity. After the Marksmen went down a man, they had a shot to finally be successful on a special teams opportunity; it didn't work out.

On the first shot of the Huntsville powerplay, they scored. Evening the game up at one was the Havoc, and taking any momentum away from the Marksmen. The period went along quietly, until the final seconds. With only 18 seconds to play in the opening period, the Havoc found the net again. The goal gave them a 2-1 lead going into the intermission.

The second period wasn't the best for Fayetteville. They started the period with a powerplay, but couldn't even put a shot on net for the whole two minutes. The lack of offense continued for the Marksmen, as they couldn't put a shot on net for the first seven minutes of the period. Allinal, the offense not being prevalent didn't hurt the Marksmen all too much, as their defense picked it up and was able to prevent a goal from the Havoc.

Fayetteville's penalty kill got yet another opportunity to be successful midway through the second period. The Marksmen penalty kill got the same result as the first time, letting in a goal on Huntsville's first shot of the powerplay. Leading 3-1, the Havoc could have slowed down and played conservative, they didn't.

Huntsville put four shots on net in the next five minutes, to only one for Fayetteville. Then the big one happened. The Havoc scored their fourth unanswered goal with 5:25 to play in the period, giving them a 4-1 lead in the second. Fayetteville wouldn't let that get away from them, with only 31 seconds to play, they finally found the net again. Beau McCue scored, shortening the Marksmen deficit to two at 4-2.

Fayetteville had a hill to climb in the third, and they didn't do it quick. They started off the period slow, no goals or penalties in the first half of the period. Alec Marsh broke the seal on the scoring in the third period, finding the net 11 minutes into the period. Marsh's goal didn't get anything going super quick, as the teams didn't find the net for another three and a half minutes when Huntsville sent their lead back to two.

The Marksmen still didn't give up, as Alec Marsh found the net again, moving the Fayetteville deficit to one with only 4:19 to play. Fayetteville had a strong offensive attack, but it took a pulling of the goaltender to finally make something happen.

With no goaltender on the ice, the Marksmen found the net to tie the game. The six on five goal came with 1:43 left in the game, tying it at five. The final seconds ticked off the clock, without anything else happening. For the second night in a row, the Marksmen and Havoc played an extra period of hockey.

The overtime period started out quietly, as neither team put a shot on net for the first half of the extra period. Fayetteville finally found the net with 2:07 to play, but couldn't put it through. Then Huntsville took advantage. The Havoc came down the ice and scored the game winning goal with 1:36 to play in overtime. The golden goal finished the game off, Huntsville winning 6-5. The loss put the Marksmen down to 11-3-3. Fayetteville plays again on December 21st against Roanoke.

-

The Marksmen finish 2019 off on December 27th at 7 P.M. for WIZARDRY NIGHT!

Embrace the magic as the Marksmen close out the decade with your favorite wizards and magical events!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.