Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (16-22-7) at Storm (15-20-7) - 8:10 PM

March 7, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(16-22-7), 7th SPHL, 39 Pts

QUAD CITY STORM

(15-20-7), 10th SPHL, 37 Pts

Saturday, March 6, 2020 - 8:10 PM

TaxSlayer Center - Moline, IL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Scott McClement| Linesmen: Will Glick, John Rey

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs erupted for four goals in just over three minutes during the second period to take the lead for good as they went on to drop the Quad City Storm, 6-5, Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center.

STRONG DEBUTS: Four Rail Yard Dawgs made their professional debuts on Friday with each Kyle Wagner, Brady Heppner, Liam O'Sullivan and Henry Hearon skating in their first pro games. Wagner scored what was the eventual game-winning goal on the power play in the third period and had two assists, Heppner notched two assists and O'Sullivan had one assist in the 6-5 Roanoke win. The Dawgs currently have five players who opened the season in the college ranks; in addition to the four that debuted on Friday, Ty Kraus joined the team on an amateur tryout contract last week.

FLOODGATES OPEN: The Rail Yard Dawgs scored six goals on Friday, the third time this season they have struck for six or more. It's the first time Roanoke has netted six goals since a 6-1 win over Knoxville at home on December 7. Prior to Friday's game, the Dawgs had scored just four goals in their previous three outings. Matt Beer netted two goals, the 12th time a Rail Yard Dawg has scored multiple goals in a game this season.

SHOTS! SHOTS! SHOTS!: Roanoke put up a season-high 40 shots on goal in Friday's 6-5 win and outshot its opponent for the third straight game. It was, however, only the 12th time this season the Dawgs have outshot an opponent and their record improved to 4-6-2 during such occasions.

A KEY STRETCH: Friday was the first game of a stretch that will see the Rail Yard Dawgs play seven out of eight games against the Quad City Storm and Birmingham Bulls, two teams with whom Roanoke is battling for a playoff spot. With the win on Friday, the Dawgs jumped from a tie for ninth into sole possession of seventh place with 39 points. They are one point clear of the Bulls and Macon Mayhem, who are tied for eighth with 38 points. Quad City is currently 10th with 37 but the Storm have three games in hand on the Dawgs.

ODDS AND ENDS: Nate O'Brien wore an 'A' on his sweater as an alternate captain on Friday, the first time the Dawgs had skated with two alternates since Chris Lijdsman was called up to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen on January 30...Travis Armstrong, Brant Sherwood and Dan Bremner each served their one-game suspensions on Friday. Armstrong and Sherwood are eligible to return to the lineup on Saturday and Bremner will be back behind the bench...Friday was the seventh time in Roanoke's past eight games that the difference has been one goal and the 27th one-goal game of the season. Roanoke is now 11-9-7 in one-goal games.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will conclude their road swing with a Sunday matinee in Peoria against the Rivermen. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 PM at Carver Arena.

