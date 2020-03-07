Barnaby Hat Trick Leads Thunderbolts over Havoc

Huntsville, Ala: Down 5-4 late in regulation, Matthew Barnaby's third goal of the game would force overtime, where Demico Hannoun would win it for Evansville, 6-5 on Saturday night in Huntsville. The Thunderbolts return home to face the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday, March 14th. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a set of collectable Thunderbolts trading cards, presented by Lyondellbasell. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Evansville started off strongly, scoring three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead into the intermission. Barnaby would get the scoring started, on a partial breakaway only 2:41 into the game, from Kyle Thacker and Noah Corson. Zane Jones would double the lead at 4:06 on a breakaway of his own, from Austin Plevy and Braden Hellems. Hellems would follow up with a goal on four-on-four action at the 14:12 mark, from Jones and Plevy. Huntsville would bounce back with a three-goal period of their own in the second period, tying the game at three aside.

Barnaby would put Evansville back in front only 49 seconds into the third period on a wraparound, assisted by Thacker. Huntsville would bounce back with two goals to take a 5-4 lead into the final minute of regulation. With Braeden Ostepchuk pulled, Barnaby would round out the hat trick with 20.8 seconds remaining in regulation, assisted by Hannoun. In the overtime period, it was Hannoun would be the hero, scoring on a rebound at 2:21 from Stanislav Dzahkov and captain Brandon Lubin.

Barnaby scored three goals on the night, while Hellems, Jones, and Hannoun scored a goal and assist each. Thacker and Plevy tallied two assists each, while Braeden Ostepchuk made 41 saves on 46 shots for his 13th win of the season. The Thunderbolts can clinch a playoff spot as soon as Friday night while inactive ahead of Saturday and Sunday's home games against Pensacola.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

