Rage Report: Home Game Weekend at the Sully
October 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
Happy Wolverines Wednesday!
To celebrate the best day of the week, get HALF OFF your general admission tickets if you purchase before 9:00am tomorrow (10/31/2024).
Only two days until we're back in the Sully
We'll be back in the Sullivan Arena this Friday and Saturday as the Anchorage Wolverines take on the Chippewa Steel.
The Steel sit in sixth place in the Midwest Division, while the Wolverines sit comfortably in second.
A familiar face is returning to Anchorage, but not repping navy and teal. Former Wolverines player, Lukas Bellinger will be making his return to Anchorage after being traded to the Steel during the off-season.
Starting 11/8, there will be a new entrance for VIP and season ticket holders.
We are in the process of perfecting our systems in the new arena. This weekend will be the last weekend the VIP and season ticket holder entrance will be in the southwest entrance.
Starting November 8th, the VIP and season ticket holder entrance will be in the Northwest corner to the left of the main entrance.
Signage will clearly mark which door our VIP and season ticket holders will enter when it is implemented.
50/50 site is LIVE at anchoragewolverines5050.com
Buy your tickets for this weekend today!
Card will be the only payment accepted, all 50/50 prices are listed below.
- 3 tickets for $5
- 10 tickets for $10
- 40 tickets for $20
- 250 tickets for $100
