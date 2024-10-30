Cerrato's OT Winner Caps off Comeback as Wranglers Defeat Grit 4-3

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Colorado Grit 4-3 in overtime on Sunday at the Budweiser Bull Pen to improve to 8-4-0-2 on the season. Sal Cerrato scored the overtime winner - his second against Colorado - to secure the Wranglers' victory.

Colorado and Amarillo met for the third time on the weekend with the Grit taking Friday's matchup 4-3 in a shootout and Saturday's contest 9-3. Amarillo started goaltender Will Lubimov between the pipes marking his second NAHL start after defeating New Hampshire at the NAHL Showcase. Colorado went back to Jack Erickson as their starting goaltender, who earned the win in Friday's game.

For the first time in the weekend series the Grit scored the game's opening goal, as Luca Ori found the back of the net on the power play 7:38 into the first period to put his club up 1-0. Ori's goal was the lone score in the first period, which saw Colorado on the power play four times to one opportunity for the Wranglers. Will Lubimov made a series of saves to keep it a 1-0 game as the Grit looked to add to their lead. Despite spending almost half the period on the penalty kill, the Wranglers came out with authority firing 17 shots on Erickson, outshooting the Grit 17-12 through 20 minutes.

Colorado added another goal to increase their lead to 2-0 when Carson Pavlowich scored his first of the season 9:36 into the second period. The Wranglers responded with a goal of their own 2:45 after Colorado scored to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. Grayson Gerhard extended his point scoring streak to 5 games with his 5th goal of the season from Skeltins and Morton to get the Wranglers on the board. With the assist, Morton's point streak was extended to 5 games as well. After two periods of play Colorado held the lead at 2-1 with the Wranglers outshooting them 28-26.

Early in the third period a major penalty was called on the Wranglers, while Amarillo and Colorado each received a minor penalty, putting both teams in 4 on 4 play for two minutes with a 3:00 power play for the Grit after the two initial penalties expired. On the 4 on 4, the Wranglers tied up the game at 2-2 with a long shot from Skeltins at the blue line. Heikki Peipinen shook away from pressure on the far wall to find Skeltins at the blue line for the one-timer that beat Erickson for the score 3:18 into the third. Skeltins' goal was his third of the season and his second in as many games.

The Wranglers then killed of the 3:00 Colorado power play to keep the game tied and gained some momentum from the kill. With 9:35 left in regulation and on the power play, Corson Maguire fired home a one time shot from below the near circle to score his team leading 6th goal of the season from Trace Day and Sal Cerrato to put the Wranglers ahead 3-2.

With the goal, Maguire's point streak was extended to 5 games. However, the lead was short lived as the Grit hastily responded 8 seconds later and tied the game at 3-3 with George Poirier's 3rd goal of the season. Amarillo and Colorado traded blows until the end of regulation but the game remained tied sending the contest to overtime.

In overtime, the Wranglers emerged victorious as Sal Cerrato buried a shot off a feed from Carl Jacobson between the circles for the overtime winner 2:04 into the extra frame. Daniel Rassega also earned an assist on the game winning goal. Will Lubimov stopped 31/34 in his second NAHL victory. Maguire, Morton, and Gerhard all extended their point streaks to 5 games, while Skeltins - who had a goal and an assist - now has 2 goals and 2 assists in his last 2 games.

Amarillo's seven game homestand continues as they host the Shreveport Mudbugs on Friday and Saturday. In preparation for the 2024 election, the weekend's promotion is Ballots & Breakaways, where fans can receive a free ticket to either game by posting a photo with their "I Voted" sticker on social media and tagging the Wranglers. Fans can also get tickets at panhandletickets.com or watch on NATV.

