Hat Tricks Sign Goaltender Tyler Spokane, Call up Defenseman Brenden Sanchez

October 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - This week, the Hat Tricks have brought in a few new additions to the team ahead of our first series in November. Danbury called up defenseman Brenden Sanchez from the Atlantic Coast Academy 18U AAA team. Sanchez has scored 18 points in 24 games this season, leading the team in points amongst defensemen. Brenden is also tied for fourth in scoring on his team this season. The Hat Tricks have also signed goaltender Tyler Spokane who started the 2024-25 NAHL season with the Chippewa Steel of the Midwest Division. Spokane played two games and posted a .889 save percentage, with a 2.97 goals-against average. Spokane will ideally fill Thomas Kiesewetter's spot in the lineup following his early exit due to injury.

You can catch these players making their Hat Tricks debut this weekend at home when we take on the Maine Nordiques on Friday, November 1 & Saturday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or livestream the game on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2024

Hat Tricks Sign Goaltender Tyler Spokane, Call up Defenseman Brenden Sanchez - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.