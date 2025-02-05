Rage Report: Bye Weekend, Devlin and Manzi Receive League Accolades

After a huge sweep, the Anchorage Wolverines will have a well-deserved break this weekend, their first weekend with no game since the holidays in December.

Last weekend's match-up against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs resulted in the Wolverines moving from third to second place in the Midwest Division standings, earning all four points towards the Club 49 Cup and setting the league's best attendance for the season; with 4,126 fans packing the Sullivan Arena.

Michael Manzi received the Midwest's Star of the Week award after seeing 50 shots and allowing four in net.

Brock Devlin also received an accolade, being named the NAHL's Defensemen of the Month during the 10 games played through January, where Devlin put up 14 points.

The team goes on the road to play the Minnesota Wilderness on February 14th and 15th, followed immediately by Top Prospects in Detroit, Michigan where Jackson Stimple, Danny Bagnole, Cole Frawner, Drew Nelson, Toby Carlson and Manzi will all be representing the Wolverines, alongside Nick Walters head coaching the Selects Black team.

The team plays a weekend in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin before returning home to take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs February 28th and March 1st at the Sullivan Arena.

