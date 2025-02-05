Rhinos Split Series with Wranglers

February 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Amarillo Wranglers 2 @ El Paso Rhinos 4 - Rhinos welcomed the Wranglers to the sun city this past weekend for the start of a two-game series! Logan Hughes gives us a scoreless first period, holding the wranglers at bay for the whole 20 minutes. After first intermission Kyle Arias drew first blood, scoring the first goal of the night for the Rhinos. Wranglers bring it back to 1-1 at just past the ten minute mark, but the Rhinos don't give way and take the 2-1 lead once more. As we headed in to the third period the Rhinos are up by one and Andrew DellaDonna makes it 3-1 at the 8:32 mark to secure the lead. Roopa Tuomioksa does it once again and gives us our fourth and final goal of the night. With one more late period goal from the Wranglers' Noah Riberio we end the game with a 4-2 Rhino Victory.

Saturday: Amarillo Wranglers 4 @ El Paso Rhinos 2 - Back at it again on the ice for the second game of the series Rhinos & Wranglers take right back to the rink. Tuomioksa carries over some momentum from last night for the first goal of the day, followed several minutes later by Beckett Hinchsliff to lead 2-0 with just five minutes to go in the first period. Alexander Aleslov puts the Wranglers on the board by the end of the period, but Rhinos continue to lead 2-1 as we enter first intermission. Kirill Evstigneev ties it up in the second period for Amarillo and we'd see the score sit at 2-2 for the next 20 minutes of play. After one final intermission the Wranglers kick it in to high gear, taking two more goals by Cole Saterdalen and a second from Evstigneev. Wranglers take Game #2 with a 4-2 comeback to split the series with the Rhinos.

