Warriors Ready to Wrangle, Face Amarillo in Texas for 2 Game Series

February 5, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are back in action after a weekend off to take on the Amarillo Wranglers in Texas, Friday and Saturday night. It will be the first time these two teams have played each other since the first weekend of the year back in early September. Oklahoma comes into this matchup 0-2 against the Wranglers and ready to halt their current 5-game skid. This weekend will also be the debut of new Warrior, Riley Fast, an '06 forward acquired by Oklahoma in this week's trade with the Maryland Black Bears. Fast will rejoin his former teammate, Luke Rubin on the front lines for the Warriors. However, it hasn't been easy for Amarillo either as they have had their own recent struggles. A win last Saturday against El Paso snapped a 10 game losing streak for the Wranglers. During that time, Amarillo slid all the way to last place in the South division. Speaking of the South, with 16 games left this season, Oklahoma is currently sitting in 8th place with 34 points. Amarillo, as mentioned, sits just behind them in 9th with 32 points. However, all is certainly not lost for the Warriors. They are just 4 points behind Odessa and Colorado for 6th place and the final playoff spot in the South. A successful weekend against the Wranglers ahead of one final weekend off, might just be the perfect kickstarter for a fierce playoff push. In those remaining 16 games, Oklahoma will face Amarillo 6 times, 4 in Texas and 2 back home at the Blazers Ice Centre. The other 10 games aren't any cakewalk either though, as the Warriors will face the top 4 teams in the South. Both Corpus Christi and Lone Star come to town for a 2 game series, while Oklahoma will make one final trip to George's Pond to take on the Shreveport Mudbugs. Finally, the Warriors will meet the one team they have yet to see this season, the El Paso Rhinos. The two teams will play a home and home back to back weekends in the middle of March.

The next home series for the Warriors takes place on February 21st and 22nd as Oklahoma faces the Corpus Christi IceRays. That night, the Warriors will be hosting First Responders Night, and all First Responders will have free admission to the game. In recognition of that evening, next week, the Warriors will be visiting several Fire and Police Stations in the Oklahoma City area, passing out tickets and getting to meet some of our tremendous, local heroes.

You can catch this weekend's matchup vs Amarillo live on NAHL.tv with puck drop at 7:14 PM.

