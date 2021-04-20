Rafters Release Full 2021 Promotional Schedule

Former Brewer and current MLB Network Analyst Dan Plesac, Margaritaville Night with Margaritaville jersey auction, and Aspirus 70s Night with Disco Rosco bobblehead giveaway highlight jam-packed 2021 promo schedule.

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.- The Rafters 2021 season is right around the corner and a full summer of baseball brings an exciting array of promotions. Over the past two weeks, the Rafters have been gearing up for a busy season, releasing single game tickets and announcing some highlighted promotional nights. Today, the team announced the full 2021 promotional schedule!

"We are thrilled to bring back the full schedule of promotions and entertainment that Rafters fans have grown to love," General Manager Andy Francis said. "We are ready for a fun summer packed with giveaways, unique theme nights, and opportunities to give back to the community that continues to support us year after year."

Opening Week

Opening Day is Monday, May 31st at 6:35pm against rival Wisconsin Woodchucks. The first fans through the gates will receive a 2021 season magnet schedule. Thursday, June 3rd is Harry Potter Night where the stadium will be transformed into the Wizarding World at Witter Field. Come to the game dressed as your favorite character! On Saturday, June 5th Budweiser will present the first postgame fireworks show of the season and on Sunday the 6th La Taqueria brings Latin Heritage Night to the ballpark.

Bobbleheads

The Rafters will have three bobblehead nights during the 2021 summer, the first falls on Wednesday, June 30th, Skyward Educator Appreciation Night. All package holders and the first fans through the gate will receive a Skyward Mad Scientist Rosco bobblehead. Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year, Washington Elementary's Mr. Scott Johnson will be recognized at the game. Get groovy on Saturday, July 10th for Aspirus Health 70s night with a Disco Rosco bobblehead giveaway! The last bobblehead giveaway of the season will be on Friday, August 6th and it certainly won't leave you down in the dumps. The Waste Management Dumpster Diving Rosco bobblehead is anything but garbage! Gates will open at 5:35pm for all three bobblehead games with first pitch slated for 6:35pm.

Fireworks

This season will feature four firework shows to ignite the excitement. Fireworks begin shortly after the final out is made so stick around for the show! After the first show on June 5th, the second postgame firework display will take place following the June 12th 6:35pm game. Waste Management presents the third postgame show of the season on Saturday, July 31st after the Rafters face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35pm. The Rafters regular season will conclude on Saturday, August 14th with a postgame show made possible by all Founding Partners for Fan Appreciation Night, ending the season with a bang!

Celebrity Appearances

Thursday, July 1st, Connexus Credit Union will bring former Milwaukee Brewer and current MLB Network Analyst Dan Plesac to Witter Field. Fans will have the chance to wait in line and get a Plesac photograph autographed (photograph will be provided by the Rafters). Plesac had an 18-year career from 1986 to 2003 where he pitched for the Brewers, Blue Jays, Cubs, Pirates, Diamondbacks, and Phillies. Plesac was a starting pitcher for the Brewers but became a closer later in his career. He was elected to the American League All-Star team three times and holds numerous all-time Brewers pitching records. Plesac joined MLB Network as an analyst in 2009 and appears on MLB Tonight, Intentional Talk, and MLB: The Show.

Entertainment Acts

The Rafters will bring back two fan favorite entertainment acts to the ballpark for the upcoming season. The Inflatamaniacs will be the first act of the summer on Sunday, June 13th. First pitch is slated for 5:05 with gates opening an hour prior. The ZOOperstars are coming to town once again presented by McCain Foods on Friday, July 23rd for the 6:35pm game. Don't miss the beloved Harry Canary!

Jersey Auction Nights

This season, the Rafters feature four alternate jersey auctions. Waste Management presents the first of four on Friday, June 11th with an Autism Awareness Jersey! All auction proceeds from the game worn jerseys will benefit the Autism Society of Central Wisconsin. Margaritaville night falls on Thursday, June 24th. Catch the Rafters on the field in Margaritaville themed jerseys that will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting the Central Wisconsin Gift of Life. Thursday, July 22nd is Mid-State Technical College Heart of a Champion Night with "Grit" jersey auction proceeds to benefit the Mid-State Foundation. The last jersey of the season will be worn on Friday, July 30th for Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa Military Appreciation Night. The Military jersey auction proceeds will benefit the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Theme Nights and Other Giveaways

What better way to start the season than to get a Rafters schedule you can put on your fridge! Opening Day on Monday, May 31st will feature a magnet schedule giveaway. June 3rd is Harry Potter Night where the stadium will magically transform into the Wizarding World at Witter Field. Come dressed as your favorite Hogwarts student! Sunday, June 6th is Latin Heritage Night presented by La Taqueria. Monday, June 7th is the first of many Bang for your Buck Mondays. All hot dogs, 16oz. fountain sodas, and popcorn will be sold for only $1! Better yet, all adult beverages will also be $1 off. You can make it out to a Bang for Your Buck Monday on June 14th, June 21st, June 28th, and July 12th. Rosco will be celebrating his 12th birthday with Rafters fans on Tuesday, June 8th, the first fans through the gate will receive a birthday cupcake. Tuesday, June 22nd will be Superhero Night at Witter Field. Is it a bird? A plane? No, it's Ratman! Watch out for a special appearance from the super rat and come dressed as your favorite hero or villain! Connexus Cares Night is on Friday, June 25th, all fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to FOCUS. On Sunday, July 4th come to the field dressed in your red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day. Santa Clause is coming to town a bit early on Tuesday, July 6th for the annual Christmas in July celebration. Fans are encouraged to bring a new toy to donate to Christmas in July charities. Snag yourself a 2021 Rafters team poster presented by Luke A. Weiland on Wednesday, July 7th. Sunday, July 11th is Wisconsin Sports Night presented by the Wisconsin Rapids Convention and Visitors Bureau featuring the Wisconsin Rapids Area Sports Commission. Come to the game supporting your favorite Wisconsin sports teams! Wednesday, July 14th is a Rafters doubleheader with Cellcom Kids day taking place during the 11:35am game. All seniors and children can purchase a bleacher ticket, hat, hot dog and soda for only $10! The 6:35pm game is the Hunger Coalition Food Sculpture Event "United We Can" sponsored by the United Way of South Wood County. You won't want to miss these non-perishable sculptures. Monday, August 2nd is a night to appreciate all Rafters fans who can rock some facial hair, Mustache Appreciation Night is one you won't want to miss. Current Technologies presents Bark in the Park on Wednesday, August 4th. Bring dog food or treats to donate to the South Wood County Humane Society and receive a dog bowl. Stand Up to Cancer Night falls on Saturday August 7th. Fey Printing presents a Rafters team baseball card set giveaway on Sunday, August 8th. Come out and get the cards of your favorite 2021 Rafters. Thursday, August 12th is the Paul Gross Diamond Lottery for fans ages 18 and older. A few lucky fans will win real diamonds!

Single game tickets are now on sale along with all ticket package options and group areas! For more information on all Rafters tickets visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

