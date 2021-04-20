Dock Spiders Release Promotions for the 2021 Season

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have scheduled giveaways, theme nights, and special appearances to go along with many of their home games during the 2021 season. They are set to unveil their Promotional Calendar to allow you to prepare to pick out your favorite games for when individual game tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Monday, May 10.

SOUVENIR 7 GIVEAWAYS:

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have put together seven games with giveaways as part of a mini-season ticket package. If you purchase one of these Souvenir 7 packages, you will be guaranteed to receive each of the following items. If you do not purchase a Souvenir Seven package, you will have to be one of the first 500 fans (Unless otherwise indicated) to attend the game that day to receive the giveaway!

- Sunday, June 6: Fond du Lac Panthers Bobble Boy Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Fleet Farm

- Friday, June 18: Construction Weaver Bobblehead presented by Drexel Building Supply

- Saturday, June 26: Fan Vote Shirsey presented by Horicon Bank

- Friday, July 9: Fanny Pack presented by Brew Pub Pizza

- Sunday, July 18: Dock Spiders Hat presented by Summit Automotive

- Saturday, July 24: Sugar Skull Bobblehead presented by Moraine Park Technical College

- Sunday, August 1: Autism Awareness Weaver Bobblehead presented by Agnesian HealthCare

THEME NIGHTS:

- Monday, May 31: OPENING DAY! All fans will receive a Dock Spiders Magnet Schedule courtesy of Fond du Lac Credit Union

- Wednesday, June 2: Teacher Appreciation Night - Teachers will receive a discounted ticket for the game

- Friday, June 4: Post Game Fireworks presented by Michels Corporation & 2020 Championship Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Bud Light (ages 21 and up)

- Wednesday, June 9: Medical Professional Night - discounted ticket price will be available for medical professionals to show appreciation for all of the hard work medical workers put in the last year.

- Sunday, June 20: Youth T-shirt giveaway (first 200 kids 12 & under) presented by 4imprint

- Monday, June 21: Fifty Cent Franks - Hot Dogs will be available for the low price of 50 cents throughout the game

- Wednesday, June 23 (Day): Kids Day/Play Hookie from Work

- Sunday, June 27: Wizardry Night - It doesn't matter which House to which you belong, you can celebrate the books and movies at the stadium on this night!

- Tuesday, June 29: Boy Scout Night - Discounted tickets are available for Boy Scout Troops on this date. All Boy Scouts attending the game may participate in a pregame parade on the field. Contact Assistant General Manager, Noelle Clarke, at nclarke@dockspiders.com for information or to order tickets.

- Friday, July 2: Post Game Fireworks presented by Fond du Lac Says No More - initiative of FDL Area Women's Fund

- Monday, July 5: Fifty Cent Franks - Hot Dogs will be available for the low price of 50 cents throughout the game

- Tuesday, July 6: Christmas in July - Celebrate Christmas without the snow for Christmas in July at the stadium.

- Saturday, July 10: Player Card Set Giveaway presented by Real Sportscards

- Tuesday, July 13: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act & Girl Scout Night - Discounted tickets are available for Girl Scout Troops on this date. All Girl Scouts attending the game may participate in a pregame parade on the field. Contact Assistant General Manager, Noelle Clarke, at nclarke@dockspiders.com for information or to order tickets.

- Tuesday, July 27: Brew Pub Pizza Night - come join the fun with $1 Brew Pub Pizza all game long

- Friday, August 6: Weaver's Birthday w/Post Game Fireworks presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union - come celebrate with us and all of Weaver's mascot friends

- Tuesday, August 10: Girls Night Out - A night just for the ladies. There will be samples from local retailers and drink specials as well! Come out for this fun evening presented by Quest Interiors.

- Wednesday, August 11: Season Ticket Holder & Host Family Appreciation Night - The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to the Season Ticket Holders & Host Families for their support throughout the season. Exclusive giveaways and prizes will be raffled off to them throughout the game.

- Thursday, August 12: Fan Appreciation Night - The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to fans with some surprises for the last regular season home game.

APPEARANCES:

- Wednesday, June 23 (Night): Wisconsin Night w/ Montee Ball Appearance

- Saturday, July 3: Superhero Night w/ The Flash Appearance

- Sunday, July 4: Military Appreciation Night w/ Captain America Appearance

- Thursday, July 8: Minion Night w/ Character Appearance

- Thursday, July 15: Emergency Service Night w/ Paw Patrol Appearance

- Friday, July 16: Inflatamaniacs Appearance presented by Fox Communities Credit Union

- Thursday, July 29: Weaver's Toy Night w/ Character Appearances

- Friday, July 30: Princess Night w/ Character Appearances

- Saturday, August 7: ACW Wrestling Night featuring WWE Superstar Hornswoggle

The Dock Spiders will play their first home game this season on Monday, May 31 against the Green Bay Booyah @ 1:05PM. Individual Game Tickets for 2021 will be available on Monday, May 10.

Season ticket packages and group outings of 20 or more for the 2021 season are on sale now and may be purchased from the Dock Spiders ticket office. Fans may order over the phone by calling (920) 907-9833 or any time in the ticket section of dockspiders.com.

