Booyah Ink Green Bay Native Jake Berg, Teammate Elias Flowers from University of Jacksonville

Green Bay Native Jake Berg, Teammate Elias Flowers from University of Jacksonville

April 20, 2021 - Northwoods League







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are pleased to announce the signing of University of Jacksonville catcher Jake Berg and outfielder Elias Flowers for the 2021 season. Berg becomes the fifth player on the 2021 roster with area ties, joining Max Wagner (Clemson), Ryan Stefiuk (Vanderbilt), Ben Hampton (West Virginia), and Connor Langreder (Northern Illinois).

Berg, a native of Green Bay, is a true freshman hitting .250 in ten games for the Dolphins. Berg has also scored four runs, drawn four walks and has stolen two bases. Berg was ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 4 catcher in the state of Wisconsin in the Class of 2020. The 5-11 Berg was a three-time All-Conference selection when he donned the Bay Port Pirates colors. He was also a two-time All-Conference selection in football as a safety.

Joining Berg will be outfielder Elias Flowers. The 5-7 Flowers is in his redshirt freshman season at Jacksonville. So far this spring, Flowers is hitting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs in 13 games. Flowers has also scored twice and has drawn three walks. In his true freshman season, Flowers started in seven of the 12 games he played in and was hitting .270 when the season came to an abrupt end. The ambidextrous Montgomery, Illinois native played football and basketball as well as baseball while at Yorkville High School.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

