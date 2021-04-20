Select Pit Spitters Tables on Sale Wednesday

Traverse City, MI - Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, April 21st at 10:00am fans will be able to purchase tables for individual games in the Fox Motors Den Patio Table area! The Fox Motors Den Tables ring the concourse at Turtle Creek Stadium and each table comes with wait service.

Due to social distancing requirements, there are only 16 available per game. For select games, there will be additional tables for sale on the 4Front Porch, along the third baseline. Tables on the 4Front Porch also have wait service.

Tables are just $90 each and come with four tickets. Fans have the option of purchasing five-game and ten-game table packages for the season.

In addition to the table options, fans can purchase an "outdoor suite." Available for up to 12 people, this option allows for small groups to attend games in socially distanced setting.

Information on these options is available on the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com. Fans interested in Fox Motors Den Patio Tables should call the front offices at 231.943.0100 to reserve their tickets. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this month.

The 2021 Pit Spitters season will begin at home on Monday, May 31 @ 5:05pm when the team takes on the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans, 18 years and older, in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino.

The team is expecting to operate this season under capacity limits. Fans can currently purchase season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. Tickets for individual games will go on sales later this month. For more information on tickets and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

Updates on the season and all other events held at Turtle Creek Stadium are posted on the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com and across our social media channels.

