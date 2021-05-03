R-Phils 2021 Opening Day Roster Set by Phillies

May 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, announced their 28-man roster to start the 2021 season on Friday. The roster features four of the Top-30 prospects in the Phillies farm system and one member of the Phillies 40-man roster.

#4 Francisco Morales (RHP), #19 Rodolfo Durán (C), #25 Ethan Lindow (LHP), #30 James McArthur (RHP) are all ranked in Philadelphia's minor league system. Morales is the lone member of the 40-man, while Mark Appel (RHP) is the only first rounder. Appel was the first pick of the 2013 draft by the Houston Astros.

The roster features just five players that have worn a Fightins uniform prior to 2021: RHP Tyler Carr, RHP Colton Eastman, RHP Julian Garcia, LHP Jonathan Hennigan, LHP Jakob Hernandez, and INF Arquímedes Gamboa.

The Opening Day roster includes southpaw pitchers Ethan Evanko, Lindow, Hennigan, Hernandez, Taylor Lehman, and Zach Warren. They are reinforced by righty's Appel, Andrew Brown, Carr, Joel Cesar, Eastman, Garcia, Kyle Glogoski, McArthur, Morales, and Austin Ross.

The Fightins will have three catchers listed on their roster to begin 2021 including 22-year-old Durán, 25-yearold Colby Fitch, and 24-year-old Nick Matera. Durán played 64 games for Clearwater back in 2019 where he boasted a 1.000 fielding percentage. The backstop caught 26 runners stealing and in 529 innings he only allowed ten passed balls.

The position player group features a wide variety of players whose strength and power at the plate and mobility and range on the diamond are sure to lead to much success. The R-Phils only have one listed outfielder on their Opening Day roster. Matt Vierling has spent time at all three spots in the outfield.

Matt Kroon, Luke Miller, and Madison Stokes can stunt as utility players all around the diamond, but have played the majority of their time in the infield. All three of them with the addition of McCarthy Tatum are corner infielders spending many games at first and third base. Gamboa is likely to be the starting shortstop, while fans might also see Dalton Guthrie and Sal Gozzo make appearances there. Guthrie and Daniel Brito are middle infielders who will split time at second base.

The team is headed by Manager Shawn Williams in his second season. He is assisted by Brad Bergesen (Pitching Coach) and Tyler Henson (Hitting Coach) and Nerluis Martinez. The team's Athletic Trainer is Kris Terrian and the Strength and Conditioning coach is Kenny Matanane.

Please note, an updated roster will be shared on Opening Day.

The Fightins open their 55th season of affiliation with Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:05pm against the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers). For tickets and the latest information on promotions visit rphils.com/tickets, call 610-370-BALL or visit the Weidenhammer ticket office from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

# PITCHERS (16) B / T HT / WT RESIDES AGE DOB ACQUIREd PRONUNCiation

25 Appel, Mark R/R 6-5/220 Houston, TX 29 7-15-91 1st Round, 2013 (Houston) Ah-pell

31 Brown, Andrew R/R 6-1/180 Granite Hills, CA 23 10-24-97 13th Round, 2016

5 Carr, Tyler R/R 5-10/175 Avon Park, FL 31 5-01-96 31st Round, 2018

41 Cesar, Joel R/R 5-11/291 Altamira, DR 25 1-26-96 Trade (PIT), 2020

17 Eastman, Colton R/R 6-3/185 Fresno, CA 24 8-22-96 4th Round, 2018

29 Evanko, Ethan L/L 6-4/185 Gilbert, AZ 25 6-7-95 Undrafted Free Agent, 2018

28 Garcia, Julian L/R 6-3/206 Fort Collins, CO 25 5-13-95 10th Round, 2016

40 Glogoski, Kyle R/R 6-2/183 Auckland, NZ 22 1-6-99 Intl Free Agent, 2018 Glo-goss-key

18 Hennigan, Jonathan L/L 6-4/193 Nacogdoches, TX 26 8-27-94 21st Round, 2016

45 Hernandez, Jakob L/L 6-4/260 Parker, CO 24 5-19-96 21st Round, 2017

23 Lehman, Taylor L/L 6-8/240 Pittsburgh, PA 25 12-30-95 34th Round, 2017 Lay-men

44 Lindow, Ethan R/L 6-3/180 Locust Grove, GA 22 10-15-98 5th Round, 2017

30 McArthur, James R/R 6-7/230 New Braunfels, TX 24 12-11-96 12th Round, 2018

55 Morales, Francisco* R/R 6-4/185 San Juan de los Morros, VZ 21 10-27-99 Intl Free Agent, 2016

16 Ross, Austin R/R 6-1/185 Beaver, PA 26 8-16-94 35th Round, 2018

33 Warren, Zach L/L 6-5/205 Vineland, NJ 24 6-9-96 14th Round, 2017

# CATCHERS (3) B / T HT / WT RESIDES AGe DOB ACQUIREd PRONUNCIATION

19 Durán, Rodolfo R/R 6-1/190 Raleigh, NC 22 1-16-97 27th Round, 2018

8 Fitch, Colby L/R 5-11/215 Sacramento, CA 25 7-27-95 13th Round, 2017

3 Matera, Nick R/R 6-2/215 Roxbury, NJ 24 8-29-96 34th Round, 2018 Ma-tare-a

# INFIELDERS (8) B / T HT / WT RESIDES AGE DOb ACQUIRED PRONUNCIATION

12 Brito, Daniel L/R 6-1/170 Ciudad Guayana, VZ 23 1-23-98 Intl Free Agent, 2014 bree-toe

7 Gamboa, Arquímedes S/R 6-0/190 Güiria, VZ 23 9-23-97 Intl Free Agent, 2014 Ark-EE-me-des

10 Gozzo, Salvatore S/R 6-0/196 Memphis, TN 23 3-29-98 Undrafted Free Agent, 2019

4 Guthrie, Dalton R/R 5-11/160 Sarasota, FL 25 12-23-95 6th Round, 2017

6 Kroon, Matt R/R 6-1/195 Scottsdale, AZ 24 12-5-96 18th Round, 2018

2 Miller, Luke R/R 6-2/192 Muncie, IN 24 7-17-96 22nd Round, 2018

15 Stokes, Madison R/R 6-2/200 Columbia, SC 25 4-25-96 10th Round, 2018

13 Tatum, McCarthy R/R 6-6/210 Clovis, CA 24 5-15-96 10th Round, 2019

# OUTFIELDERS (1) B / T HT / WT RESIDES AGE DOB ACQUIRED PRONUNCIATION

38 Vierling, Matt R/R 6-3/205 St. Louis, MO 24 9-16-96 5th Round, 2018 VEER-ling

2021 Reading

Fightin Phils

COACHING STAFF 0-0 22 Shawn Williams Manager (2nd Season) 27 Tyler Henson Hitting Coach (2nd Season) 35 Brad Bergesen Pitching Coach (1st Season) Kris Terrian Athletic Trainer (1st Season)

Kenny Matanane Strength & Conditioning Coach (4th Season) 11 Nerluis Martinez Coach (2nd Season)

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Emily Messina:

emessina@fightins.com

Tyler Small:

tsmall@fightins.com

Double-A

Affiliate of the

Philadelphia

Phillies since 1967

Updated: May 3, 2021

KEY: (IL) Injured List (*) Philadelphia 40-Man Roster (ML) Major League Rehab (^) COVID List

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

5/3-Opening Day Roster

