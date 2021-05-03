Baysox Break Camp Roster Announced

The Bowie Baysox, in cooperation with the Baltimore Orioles, have announced the Baysox "Break Camp" Roster for the 2021 season. This roster includes all of the players that will head to Bowie from the Orioles Minor League Spring Training camp in Sarasota, FL. The final Opening Day roster will be set on Tuesday, May 4, prior to the Baysox Opening Night game in Altoona, PA.

The Break Camp Roster is headlined by the Orioles number one ranked prospect, Adley Rutschman, who was the #1 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University. Rutschman has played in just 37 professional games to date, hitting .254 with 4 home runs and 26 RBI. He was an invitee to the Orioles 2020 Major League Spring Training camp and spent the summer of 2020 in Bowie as part of the O's Alternate Site camp. He was also a 2021 Major League Spring Training invitee.

Another top prospect headed to Bowie to start the 2021 season is left-handed starter D.L. Hall. Hall was drafted in the first round, number 21 overall, by the Orioles in the 2017 MLB Draft. He owns a 6-12 career minor league record in 46 games with a 2.96 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 185 1/3 innings pitched. Hall spent the 2019 season with High-A Frederick. Upon the cancellation of the 2020 MiLB season, Hall spent time at the Orioles Alternate Site camp in Bowie.

The Orioles #13 ranked prospect (by MLB.com), infielder Terrin Vavra, is headed to Bowie this season. Vavra was a 3rd round pick (96th overall) by the Colorado Rockies in 2018. He came to the Orioles as part of the trade that sent former Baysox reliever Mychal Givens to the Rockies. Vavra spent the 2019 season with the High-A Asheville Tourists hitting .318 with 10 home runs and 52 RBI. He has a career .313 average in the minors.

The Orioles #14 ranked prospect (by MLB.com) RHP Kyle Bradish is also headed to Bowie for the 2021 season. Bradish was selected by the Angels in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft and was acquired by the Orioles in the trade that sent former Baysox & Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy to L.A. Bradish pitched for High-A Inland Empire in 2019, going 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA in 24 games. 2019 was his first season of professional baseball.

Pitcher Cody Sedlock (MLB.com ranked #28) rounds out the list of top-30 prospects headed to the Baysox to begin the 2021 season. Fans will also want to keep an eye on the Orioles 2018 competitive balance pick (#37 overall), infielder Cadyn Grenier.

The 2021 Break Camp roster also features eight players that have spent time with the Baysox in previous seasons (indicated by an *).

The 2021 Baysox Break Camp Roster:

RHP DIOGENES ALMENGO*

LHP CAMERON BISHOP

RHP KYLE BRADISH

LHP TYLER ERWIN*

RHP GRAY FENTER

LHP D.L. HALL

RHP BRENAN HANIFEE

RHP WILLIAM HAYES

RHP TYLER JOYNER

RHP STEVEN KLIMEK*

RHP DAVID LEBRON

RHP TIM NAUGHTON*

RHP OFELKY PERALTA

RHP CODY SEDLOCK*

LHP KEVIN SMITH

LHP NICK VESPI

C ADLEY RUTSCHMAN

C CHRIS HUDGINS

INF MALQUIN CANELO

INF PATRICK DORRIAN

INF J.C. ESCARRA

INF CADYN GRENIER

INF ALEXIS TORRES*

INF TERRIN VAVRA

INF WILLY YAHN*

OF JAYLEN FERGUSON

OF ZACH JARRETT*

OF ROBERT NEUSTROM

The Baysox begin the 2021 season with a six-game road series against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday, May 4. The Baysox return to Prince George's Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 11 against the Reading Fightin Phils. [Complete 2021 Schedule]

Single Game Tickets for all May 2021 home games are now on sale! Order your tickets 24-hours per day at Baysox.com or call 301.464.4865, Monday-Friday between 10 am - 5 pm. Fans are encouraged to order tickets in advance due to reduced seating capacity to begin the season.

