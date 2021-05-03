Harrisburg Senators Announce Season Opening Roster

May 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Washington Nationals today announced the 27-man Opening Day Roster for their double-A affiliate Harrisburg Senators. The roster features 20 players who were either originally drafted or originally signed by the Nationals as free agents. Of the 27 players on the Senators active roster, 14 have played in Harrisburg before and 24 of the 27 were in the Nationals organization in 2019. Dawning their 34th season in the state capitol, the Sens are led by Tripp Keister, his first year as the Sens skipper.

The 2021 Harrisburg roster features six of the organization's top-30 prospects per Baseball America. The highest ranked player in the top-30 is LHP Tim Cate (#8). Cate is also slated to start the season opener Tuesday night. Cate is joined by RHP Sterling Sharp (#26) as the only other pitcher in the top-30. INF Drew Mendoza (#11) is the highest ranked position player and he's joined by INF Jackson Cluff (#12). The top-30 is rounded out by C Jakson Reetz (#25) and OF Nick Banks (#29).

The Senators home opener is Tuesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The gates open to FNB field for the home opener at 5:00 p.m. The season opener for the Senators is Tuesday, May 4 when they travel to play the Somerset Patriots in a season opening six-game road series. The game Tuesday night is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Keister is in his first year as the Senators manager. He's joined by fifth year hitting coach, Brian Rupp and first year pitching coach, Sam Narron. The team also welcomes back third year trainer TD Swinford and strength and conditioning coach RJ Guyer returning for his fourth season.

The roster size in double-A has increased from 25 to 28 players. The Senators roster stands at 27 active players with one roster spot open.

Senators Opening Day Roster listed below:

PITCHERS - 14

Bartow, Frankie

Cate, Tim

Dobzanski, Bryan

German, Jhonatan

Klobosits, Gabe

Lee, Andrew

McMahan, Pearson

Reyes, Luis

Romero, Jhon

Sanchez, Mario

Sharp, Sterling

Tapani, Ryan

Teel, Carson

Wells, Nick

CATCHERS - 3

Dunlap, Alex

Harrison, KJ

Reetz, Jakson

INFIELDERS - 6

Cluff, Jackson

Corredor, Aldrem

Duarte, Osvaldo

Geraldo, Manuel

Mendoza, Drew

Sagdal, Ian

OUTFIELDERS - 4

Banks, Nick

Freeman, Cole

Wilson, Cody

Wiseman, Rhett

The Senators offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. The 2021 home opener is Tuesday, May 11, against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Tickets for opening day or any game in May are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.