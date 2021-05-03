Four Fireworks Nights Scheduled for May

Fireworks! Giveaways! Theme Nights! Professional Baseball! The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to release all promotional information and game tickets for the ENTIRE month of May! With group packages, daily tickets, and buffets available, there's a spot for every kind of fan! Now's the time to get up, get out and join us at FirstEnergy Stadium for a fun, outdoor community event!

The Double-A affiliate of the Phillies will host two home series in May at America's Classic Ballpark. This includes SIX games from Opening Night on Tuesday, May 4th through Sunday, May 9th against the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers). AND, another SIX games from May 25th to May 30th against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants). Come celebrate Mother's Day and Memorial Day Weekend with us at the ballpark!

Come take part in the fun, watch R-Phils baseball, and enjoy a return to normalcy, please don't hesitate to secure your seats! Please visit rphils.com/tickets for the opportunity to purchase online or feel free to call the Fightins front office at 610-370-BALL! You can also visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium any weekday from 9-4! The first set of promotions was released on April 21st. All promotions are available on rphils.com/tickets! Here are the exciting things happening at the ballpark during the second series:

Tu 5/25, 7:05 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants), FEATURED GAME: Screwball "Snowman" Bobble Head (First 1,000 kids 14 & under) - Feesers. R-Phils Throwback Tuesday Uniforms. Gates Open 6:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Wed 5/26, 7:05 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants), FEATURED GAME: Screwball "Snowman" Bobble Head (First 1,000 kids 14 & under) - Feesers. Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Night: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50 - Classic Harley-Davidson, ServePro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements. Pre-Game Community Music Showcase w/ "Exeter JHS Honors Chorus" - String Tree. Gates Open 6:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Thurs 5/27, 7:05 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants), FEATURED GAME: Fireworks - First Fireworks Show of the 2021 Season! - Diamond Credit Union. R-Phils Throwback Thursday Uniforms - International Fireworks Retail Store Douglasville. Gates Open 6:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Fri 5/28, 7:05 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants), FEATURED GAME: Fireworks - Pepsi. Savage Auto Group FIESTA FRIDAY w/ Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms - Imperium Marketing, eXp Realty-Alex Betances, Humane Pennsylvania, Mahou Beer, Stockertown Beverage. Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Rhythm Standard" - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Sat 5/29, 6:45 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants), FEATURED GAME: Fireworks - Pepsi. Third & Spruce Drafthouse, Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - BB&T. Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:45.

Sun 5/30, 6:45 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants), FEATURED GAME: Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks - Diamond Credit Union. Character Appearance & Photo Session 1:00 - ROG Orthodontics. Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50, w/ Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms - Classic Harley-Davidson, Summit Massage, LLC, ServePro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, ROG Orthodontics. Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Grammy Award Winning Guitarist David Cullen" - Rusty Rail Brewing Company. Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:45.

Tickets for games beyond May will be made available shortly. However, Fightin Phils Mini-Plans, Flex Bank ticket packages, and group picnic area tickets are on sale now FOR THE ENTIRE SEASON.

Fans can use these flexible packages to be able to secure their seats for the first month, and the rest of the season before the general public. Call 610-370-BALL today for a group outing/picnic, or for Mini-Plans and Flex Bank tickets - to get your tickets for ALL GAMES NOW!

"We hope that fans are as excited as we are to get back to having professional baseball at FirstEnergy Stadium," said Executive Director of Ticket Sales Mike Becker. "After such a long wait, don't miss out on your opportunity to get in on the fun. It's going to feel great to sit outside in the ballpark and enjoy baseball with a hot dog and a beverage!"

The R-Phils organization will be following CDC guidelines. The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this season. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via _www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

