Quinn McDaniel's Four Hits Lead Exploding Whales to 7-1 Win Over Tri-City

April 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







It's hard to quantify the amount of swings an average minor-league takes in a game.

Between batting practice, tee work and a bevy of other drills, the average player might take hundreds of hacks before the game has even started.

Regardless of the number of swings Quinn McDaniel took Saturday evening, the result on all four balls he put into play was the same.

All four went for singles, his quartet of knocks were instrumental in Eugene's (2-0) 7-1 victory over Tri-City (0-2).

Eugene scored three in the first inning and the bullpen locked it down late, six different Exploding Whales added knocks in the win.

Familiar face Hayden Wynja took the mound for the Whales and was superb. He mixed pitches well and fired four innings of one-run ball. Wynja worked 89-92 with his heater and located all three pitches effectively, filling up the strike zone with ease.

After Wynja struck out a pair in the top of the first, Eugene got the scoring started much earlier than the 1-0 walkoff win the night before. A Diego Velasquez leadoff double was followed by a Quinn McDaniel single to center. The pair of knocks brought up Scott Bandura who grounded to first bringing home a run.

The Whales continued to add on in the first, RBI singles to center from Zach Morgan and Justin Wishkoski made it 3-0 after one.

Jorge Marcheco got the start for Tri-City and struggled to settle in. The righthander's night was done after 4.2 innings in which he allowed four runs. Marcheco was tagged for six hits and struggled with command, leaving a plethora of pitches over the middle of the plate.

After cruising through his first two innings of work, Wynja allowed back-to-back doubles to Caleb Ketchup and Ronaldo Lopez. The second of which came on a poorly located fastball and went down the left-field line. Lopez's knock plated the Dust Devil's first run of the season.

It would be the only run they could muster, Tri-City has combined for seven hits and just the lone run through 18 offensive innings this year.

McDaniel led off the bottom of the third with his second knock of the game, but the early baserunner was erased by a double-play ball on a nice grab by first baseman Matt Coutney.

After allowing three in the first, Jorge Marcheco settled in well, working a sinker-slider combination that induced ground balls and off-balance swings. Neither team was particularly sharp offensively as the bats have struggled to get going in early-season cooler weather.

Nick Sinacola entered in relief of Wynja and fired a pair of scoreless frames. The righty worked in the low 90's but located his pitches well and finished with three punchouts on the day.

McDaniel's third single of the game brought home Tanner O'Tremba who reached base via catcher interference.

The knock ended Marcheco's night and brought in Quinton Martinez in relief who - after McDaniel stole second - induced a grounder ending the threat.

Roman Phansalker entered for Martinez after a pair of walks to begin the sixth but a diving catch from centerfielder Werner Blakely was instrumental in limiting the damage.

Tri-City's defense continued to keep it in the game while Eugene's offense continued to throw up zeros.

Sinacola - who snagged his first victory of the year - continued to deal, he utilized his fastball and slider well and was instrumental in the victory.

Eugene loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh as Phansalker walked a pair and allowed an infield single to McDaniel before a questionable strike-three call on Thomas Gavello ended the threat.

Former top prospect Seth Corry entered in relief of Sinacola and fired a scoreless eighth in his first outing of the year. Eugene's bullpen continued its strong start to the season, the Whales' arms have combined to throw ten scoreless frames.

Three more runs came around to score in the bottom of the eighth on Diego Velasquez's bases-clearing double. The knock extended the Whale's lead to 7-1, providing them with more than enough insurance on a night where Tri-City's bats were lethargic.

Tyler Vogel entered after Corry and threw a shut-down bottom of the ninth striking out a pair to end the contest.

It's hard to have imagined a better start to the year for Eugene who improves to 2-0 on the young season. McDaniel's four hits came a day after a two-knock showing the day prior, he's now reached base in 7 of nine at-bats on the year.

Eugene will go for the series sweep at 6:05 on Sunday. Emeralds righty Manuel Mercedes will toe the rubber against Walbert Urena.

