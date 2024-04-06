Brock Rodden's Single Leads Sox Past Hops 5-4

April 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Troy Taylor escaped a bases-loaded nobody-out jam in the bottom of the ninth inning with three consecutive strikeouts as the Everett AquaSox hung on to beat Hillsboro 5-4 in the Northwest League opener for both teams, before a crowd of 2,506 at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Taylor walked leadoff batter Andrew Pintar to start the ninth inning. Tommy Troy followed with an infield single. Gino Groover reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases. With the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position, Taylor proceeded to strikeout Hillsboro's Jack Hurley, Kevin Sim, and Gavin Conticello in succession to secure the win.

The game featured four lead changes. The AquaSox pushed across what turned out to be the margin of victory in the top of the eighth inning when Brock Rodden delivered a two-out RBI single scoring Gabriel Moncada.

After trailing early 1-0, the AquaSox took their first lead at 2-1 in the fifth inning scoring two runs on back-to-back errors charged to Groover the third baseman.

Down 3-2 in the fifth inning, the AquaSox took the lead back, 4-3, on a clutch two-out two-run double to right center from Bill Knight.

The AquaSox finished with 11 hits. There were five players with two hits apiece. Rodden batted 2-for-5 with an RBI. Josh Hood was 2-for-4 with a triple and a walk. Ben Williamson finished 2-for-4 with a double and a walk.

Everett starting pitcher Marcelo Perez took a no-decision. He went 3 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits. He allowed three runs (all earned) walked two and struck out three while throwing 65 pitches.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Game two of the three-game series in Hillsboro continues tomorrow, with Michael Morales getting the start for the Sox. Morales was the Mariners' third-round pick in 2021. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05, the game can be heard on KRKO 1380 AM. AquaSox Opening Night at Funko Field is slated for Tuesday, April 9 against the Eugene Emeralds at 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.