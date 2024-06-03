Quinn Mathews Named MWL Pitcher of the Week

June 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Quinn Mathews added to his long list of accolades on Monday. Mathews was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 29.

The 2023 draftee was the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April after turning in a 2-0 record with a sparkling 0.50 ERA. He whiffed 38 batters over 18 innings.

Mathews continued his torrid 2024 season by twirling six shutout innings at Lansing on May 30. He scattered just two hits and punched out six Lansing hitters.

On the year, Mathews is 3-2 with a 1.99 ERA between nine starts with Peoria and Single-A Palm Beach.

Mathews becomes the first Chiefs pitcher to earn the award since May of 2023 when current Chief Cooper Hjerpe accomplished the feat.

The Chiefs continue their 12-game road trip in Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

