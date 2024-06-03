Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

Tuesday, June 4 - Sunday, June 9, 2024

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics)

GAME AND RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, June 5 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, June 6 at 7:05 PM

Friday, June 7 at 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 8 at 7:05 PM

Sunday, June 9 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this week's homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Tuesday: RHP Ryan Cardona

Wednesday: RHP Javi Rivera

Thursday: RHP Johnathan Harmon

Friday: LHP Bryce Hubbart

Saturday: RHP Jose Franco

Sunday: TBA

Team update:

The Dragons roster includes three players selected by the Reds in the first round or supplemental first round of the draft including Cam Collier (1st round, 2022); Jay Allen II (Supplemental 1st round, 2021); and Sal Stewart (Supplemental 1st round, 2022).

Four players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America are on the Dragons 30-man roster. They are third baseman Cam Collier (Reds #3 prospect), third baseman Sal Stewart (Reds #7 prospect), center fielder Carlos Jorge (Reds #9 prospect), and shortstop Leo Balcazar (Reds #10 prospect). Note that the MLB Pipeline rankings produced by MLB.com have Collier at #4, Stewart at #7, Jorge at #8, and Balcazar at #19. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked #16 by Baseball America, and shortstop Victor Acosta is ranked #20, giving the Dragons six players ranked among the Reds top-20 by Baseball America.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, June 4

National Anthem: Orchard Park Elementary School

Wednesday, June 5

National Anthem: Weller Elementary School Elktones Chorus

Thursday, June 6

National Anthem: Devin Portis

Honor Guard: Dayton Police Department

Retirement Village People

Bumblebee (Transformer) on plaza

Friday, June 7

National Anthem: New Bremen High School Choir

Honor Guard: Northmont High School JROTC

DJ Banana

Saturday, June 8

National Anthem: Connect III

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Kettering Civic Band

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond: Iron Man & Spider-Man

Sunday, June 9

National Anthem: Centerville Community Chorus

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Owen Brockman

Princess Jade with 2 unicorns

Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, June 4: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $2,500! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between May 14 and May 19.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday - Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Thursday, June 6: Dayton Dragons Police Night presented by LION is set for Thursday. The event includes a special national anthem, honor guard flag presentation, award recognition, plaza activities, booths, and more all tied into Miami Valley law enforcement. Tickets are only $14.00. $7.00 from every ticket sold will go to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association. For more information, check out daytondragons.com/policenight.

Friday, June 7: The Dragons will host this season's first Boy Scout/Girl Scout Overnighter. Scouts begin the evening with a pre-game on-field parade (starting in the right field corner) at 6:15 pm. After the game, participants camp out on the Day Air Ballpark field and watch "Angels in the Outfield" on the giant videoboard. Tickets for the event are $14 for the game only or $25 for the game plus camping overnight. To purchase tickets, visit daytondragons.com, stop by the Dragons Box Office, or call 937-228-2287 ext. 117.

Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, June 8: Marvel "Defenders of the Diamond" Night is set for Saturday. This special evening will involve popular Marvel superhero character appearances, special Marvel-inspired uniforms, custom Minor League Baseball-designed comic books, and entertaining Marvel-themed interactive promotions throughout the game. As part of the Marvel Defenders of the Diamond series, Marvel animators have reimagined team logos for all participating clubs. Teams will be wearing these logos on the field during Saturday's game as they defend their own diamond!

This Saturday is another Wendy's Dave's Single Saturday. If the Dragons hit five (5) singles, every fan in attendance on Saturday will receive a coupon for a Dave's Single BOGO. The next Dave's Single Saturday is July 13.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Located behind the batter's eye in center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is back on Saturday. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Sunday, June 9: Sunday is a Dragons Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark. Friends and Family games, presented by Wendy's, are the best deal in town! Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Friends and Family tickets start as low as $13. Fans can purchase tickets and check future Friends and Family dates at daytondragons.com/friends or by calling the Dragons box office at (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veteran's stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Specialist E-4 Merlo Fetherolf will be recognized on Sunday.

The popular Team Zoom Canine Entertainment Act will perform throughout Sunday's game.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will again take the field with Dragons players prior to Sunday's contest. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

The Great Clips Fun Zone returns Sunday. Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables behind the batter's eye near center field. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information and to check future dates, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is on Sunday. Line up behind section 104 at the conclusion of the game and join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on the field for a lap around the bases. Kids who participate will receive a Graeter's Ice Cream coupon redeemable at participating locations.

