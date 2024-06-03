Baseball / Softball Equipment Drive at Parkview Field for Kids in Need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) are running a baseball / softball equipment drive at Parkview Field for local kids in need. Fans are invited to drop off baseball and softball bats, helmets, and gloves at the ballpark by Thursday, June 13. At upcoming games, gear can be brought to the Guest Services Booth presented by Waterfurance. During non-game hours, gear can be dropped off at Parkview Field's Administrative Office at 1301 Ewing St.

Big League Basics is a free event for kids ages 5-12 at Weisser Park on Friday, June 14 (8:30am - 12:30pm) presented by the TinCaps, Parkview Sports Medicine, and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. Student-athletes from the University of Saint Francis and Indiana Tech will lead the clinic and play Wiffle ball with the kids.

"We want to make sure baseball and softball are accessible for all kids in our community," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. "Thanks in advance to all those who are able to donate gear. We hope this equipment drive can make an unbelievable impact on the lives of local children."

Big League Basics is part of Major League Baseball's PLAY BALL Weekend.

