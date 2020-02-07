Quincy Latimore Returns to Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers agreed to terms with outfielder Quincy Latimore, re-signing the slugger to a 2020 contract. A huge fan-favorite, Latimore will rejoin former teammates John Brownell and Tyler Ladendorf for a second season after an impressive 2019 campaign.

"Quincy really solidifies the middle of our lineup," explained Jamie Keefe, Rockers Manager. "More importantly, it's great to know that his smile will lighten up the clubhouse every day. He is a true professional."

In 111 games for the Rockers, Latimore hit .264, tied for second on the team in runs batted in (72) and slugging percentage (.485) while ranking third in homeruns (22). After a tremendous May that saw him hit .274 with eight homers and 25 RBI, his contract was purchased by Los Tigres de Quintana Roo in the Mexican League. In 14 games he posted a .279 batting average with a homerun and six RBI.

"I am very happy to be returning to the Rockers," Latimore said. "We started something special here last season and this year will be even better. To make the playoffs as a first year franchise was great, but we have a bigger focus in 2020: winning the Atlantic League Championship! I'm looking forward to being back and seeing the great High Point fans!"

The Apex, North Carolina native enjoyed great success in the Tarheel State, batting .275 at BB&T Point with 13 doubles and his only triple of the season. His on-base percentage was .354 at home, compared to .339 on the road while his OPS increased nearly 50 points in Furniture City (.851 compared to .813). Those contributions helped the Rockers become the first team in Atlantic League history to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season.

