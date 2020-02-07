Catch the Revs' First Player Signings Monday Night on WOYK

The long wait is just about over! One weekend to go, and come Monday night, our first bit of team news regarding the 2020 roster will be unveiled live on the season premiere of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy!

Join Revs manager Mark Mason, play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK General Manager Darrell Henry, and play-by-play broadcaster Ray Jensen every Monday at 6 p.m. as the latest player signings are unveiled live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK. Fans can also listen live worldwide on 989woyk.com or by downloading The New WOYK app. The first three signings of the 2020 season will be announced this Monday, including the return of one of the franchise's most potent bats.

There is also plenty of great local sports programming coming up this weekend on WOYK, including the start of high school basketball playoffs tonight (Friday) with coverage presented by WellSpan Sports Medicine beginning at 5:30 p.m. as Central faces West York, followed by York Suburban vs. Littlestown in a league quarterfinal doubleheader.

Tune in Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for Central PA Gameday with Steve Navaroli and Ray Jensen for all of the latest in local high school playoff action. Then at 1:45 p.m., it's a huge York College basketball doubleheader as the Spartans host Christopher Newport in a pair of battles for first place with the women's game at 2 p.m. and the men tipping off at 4 p.m.

This weekend also features more Hershey Bears action with live coverage Saturday at 6:30 p.m. as the Bears face the Springfield Thunderbirds, and Sunday afternoon at 2:35 p.m. when the Bears travel to rival Lehigh Valley.

It's a huge weekend of local sports, and come Monday night at 6 p.m., the 2020 Revs signing period will officially be open for business. We'll have it all for you on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app!

