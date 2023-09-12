Quebec Walk off Evansville in FLCS Opener

September 12, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







Quebec City, Quebec - The Evansville Otters hit three home runs in the last two innings but a three-run walk-off home run gave the Quebec Capitales a 7-6 win in the first game of the Frontier League Championship Series on Tuesday night at the Stade Canac.

Tied at 2-2 going to the eighth, Josh Allen hit a towering go-ahead two-run homer to left. Quebec hit back-to-back solo blasts in the bottom of the frame to tie the game.

Evansville responded in the top of the ninth with Gary Mattis hitting a go-ahead solo home run down the left field line. Jake Green followed later in the inning, blasting a solo long ball to left field to give the Otters a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, a strikeout started the inning. A Quebec batter was hit by a pitch on a full count and the next Capitales' batter worked a full count walk.

Justin Gideon then blasted the walk-off three run homer over the left field wall.

Braden Scott was brilliant in a seven inning start for Evansville. He allowed just one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts.

The two teams traded two runs in the fifth inning. For Evansville, Mattis notched a single in the fifth and Bryan Rosario followed with a bunt base hit.

Green then walked to load the bases. George Callil came in clutch by lining a ball up the middle to score the first two runs of the game on a two-RBI single.

Quebec used back to back doubles to score two runs in the fifth inning.

Evansville closer Jake Polancic suffered the loss in pitching the ninth. Frank Moscatiello pitched the top of the ninth for Quebec and earned the win.

Mattis led the Otters on offense with two hits, two runs and a walk. His go-ahead homer in the ninth was his first long ball of the season with Evansville.

Evansville and Quebec continue the best of five Frontier League Championship Series on Wednesday night at the Stade Canac. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET from Quebec City, Quebec.

The Otters return home for game three of the Frontier League Championship Series on Friday night. Tickets at Bosse Field are still available for purchase here.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.