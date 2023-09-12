RELEASE: Allen Returns to Evansville

September 12, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed INF Josh Allen for the Frontier League Championship Series.

Allen, who hails from Fort Meade, FL, was a member of the Evansville Otters' 2016 Frontier League Championship team while winning the League's MVP award.

He began his tenure in Evansville in 2014, directly after his career at the University of West Florida. He hit for a .290 average in his rookie year, with 30 RBIs and five home runs.

In his five seasons with the Otters, Allen has a .307 average, with 185 RBIs, 41 home runs and 77 stolen bases. His .354 batting average in 2016 is the highest in Otters' single season history. He also has the most triples, hits, doubles and hit-by-pitches in Otters' single season history.

He is in the top five of nearly every Otters' offensive career statistics, including the most stolen bases in an Otters career.

The Frontier League Championship Series kicks off tonight at 6:05 p.m. CT in Quebec City, Quebec. The Otters invite the public to their official watch party at Doc's Sports Bar at 1305 Stringtown Rd. in Evansville.

All FLCS games will be streamed live with audio only coverage available for free on the Otters Digital Network on YouTube and televised coverage on FloSports in English and French.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.