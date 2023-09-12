Ottawa Titans Announce Ongoing Ballpark Enhancements, Seek Stadium Naming Rights

Ottawa Stadium, home of the Ottawa Titans

Ottawa, ON - On the heels of a successful second season, on and off the field, the Ottawa Titans Baseball Club enters the next stage of a 10-year plan to enhance community access and the fan experience - including new patio decks, continued renovations on the second and third-floor suites, and the recently introduced Hop Yard, celebrating Ottawa's local craft breweries.

The ongoing renovation plans come at an opportune time when team ownership is exploring opportunities for a new stadium naming rights partner beginning in the 2024 season - a unique chance for businesses to enhance their presence in the nation's capital and align with Ottawa's most family-friendly professional sports team.

"This exclusive partnership will provide unprecedented exposure and brand recognition in a terrific location in Canada's capital city," said Regan Katz, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Titans. "The Ottawa Titans continue to offer the best in affordable family entertainment while striving for a Frontier League championship."

Located in the city's east end near the interchange between the Queensway and the Vanier Parkway, the stadium was originally built in 1993 to host Triple-A Minor League Baseball. The ballpark hosts Ottawa Titans home games and welcomes guests through concerts, festivals, and community events.

"The selected naming rights partner will have the privilege of aligning with the country's largest outdoor minor league venue," added Katz. "This opportunity will allow the selected company to catch millions' attention with direct visibility to the 417 Queensway."

The successful party securing naming rights will be provided exceptional brand visibility through prominent exterior and interior venue signage, widespread media coverage, community engagement, hospitality opportunities, and a connection to a diverse, growing, and valuable fanbase.

For more information or inquiries, please contact the Ottawa Titans Baseball Club at contact@ottawatitans.com or visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

