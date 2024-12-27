Quarterback Caleb Evans Stays in the Nest

December 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes signed American quarterback Caleb Evans to a one-year contract on Friday.

Evans (6'2", 210 lbs) finished the 2024 season with 307 passing yards, completing 26 of his 45 attempts and scoring four touchdowns in eight games. On the ground, the 26-year-old ran 26 times for 55 yards and four majors. He suffered a season-ending knee injury last August.

The former Louisiana Monroe University Warhawk played in every game for the Als in 2023 registering three touchdown passes and eight on the ground. He won both of his starts that year.

In total, he played four seasons in the CFL, starting his career with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Mansfield, Texas native appeared in 43 games in four seasons with the Warhawks, including 39 starts. He amassed 9,523 passing yards, throwing 58 touchdown passes and a 60.5 completion percentage and a 134 quarterback rating.

"Caleb has been with us for two years and has integrated well into our team," says Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "He is capable of playing an important role on our team, and regardless of the playbook, we know he will do what is asked of him. He's a solid insurance policy at quarterback in our eyes."

