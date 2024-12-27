Riders Add Defensive Back Tyrique McGhee

December 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Tyrique McGhee.

McGhee (5'9-185) signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, spending the season on the practice roster. He joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers practice roster in 2023 and suited up for three games over the last two seasons.

Collegiately, McGhee played four seasons (2016-19) at Georgia, appearing in 49 games as a Bulldog. Over that time, he earned 59 tackles, including two tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles. The Georgia native had his best season in 2017 earning career highs in defensive tackles, tackles for loss, interceptions and pass deflections.

