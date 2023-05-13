Quakes Rally in Front of Sold-Out Crowd

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Thayron Liranzo hit his second game-winning home run of the home stand, as the Quakes rallied from behind on Saturday night, defeating the Stockton Ports by a score of 7-5, in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,719 at LoanMart Field.

Down 5-4, Chris Newell opened the seventh with a bunt down the third-base line, then rode home on a mammoth homer from Liranzo that went 417 feet down the right-field line. The homer for Liranzo came off Stockton reliever Carlos Guarate (0-3) and gives him a team-leading eight bombs on the year.

The Quakes added another in the seventh, as Nick Biddison singled and later raced home on a Dayton Dooney RBI single, capping the scoring at 7-5.

The eighth inning saw a run come off the board for Stockton, as a two-out error looked like it allowed Stockton's Bjay Cooke to score from second, making it 7-6. Manager John Shoemaker came out of the dugout to appeal though and after Liranzo threw down to third, it was ruled that Cooke missed the bag and the inning was over without any damage done.

Rancho reliever Livan Reinoso, who benefited from the overturned call in the eighth, faced just three batters in the ninth, earning his first save of the year.

Reliever Christian Romero (3-0) worked 3.2 innings of scoreless relief for the win.

Rayne Doncon had two hits and also slugged a home run for the Quakes, his sixth of the year.

Rancho (23-9) will look to make it five of six over Stockton on Sunday afternoon at 2pm. Jeisson Cabrera (2-0) will start for the Quakes in the finale, while the Ports will send Dheygler Gimenez (1-0) to the hill.

Sunday is a special Mother's Day Game, as kids and moms will "run the bases" after the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

