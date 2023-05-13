Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Visalia

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine and Rawhide RHP Ricardo Yan are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Tonight's Promotion: 5/13 (Saturday, May 13th) - Growers Night - Rooted in Agriculture, Presented by Stamoules Produce Company! With Grizzlies Alternate Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 Fans)!

* First Pitch: 6:50pm * Opponent: Visalia Rawhide * Promotion: Growers Night - Rooted in Agriculture, Presented by Stamoules Produce Company. 4-H and FFA Scholarship Presentation. * Promotion: Grizzlies Alternate Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans).

* Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes: THANK YOU #GROWLIFORNIA: The force was strong at Chukchansi Park for Star Wars Night as the Grizzlies engaged in an epic battle against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies beat the Rawhide 5-3 in front of a sellout crowd of 10,943. The crowd was the third-highest attended game in Minor League Baseball this season. The Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies AAA affiliate) hosted 15,817 on Cinco de Mayo while the Round Rock Express (Rangers AAA) saw a crowd of 11,217 on March 31.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the only meeting in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 20-2 at home (three sweeps) and 37-9 all-time against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies have also won 15 of their last 17 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's nine wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

LATE INNING MAGIC: Over their past six games, the Grizzlies have scored 32 of their 41 runs in innings 7-9. In their last five contests, Fresno has recorded 16 runs in the eighth inning. The Grizzlies have enjoyed comeback wins and one walk-off in the seventh inning or later. On May 6, the Grizzlies trailed 3-1 in the seventh before scoring eight runs over their final three innings, winning 9-4. On May 7, Fresno once again trailed, this time 5-3. The Grizzlies erupted for 14 runs in the seventh and eighth frames, giving them a 15-7 victory. On May 11, Fresno allowed five runs in the top of ninth and trailed 6-4 heading into their last at-bat. Fresno's comeback claws came out in full force in the ninth. Andy Perez looped a single and Ryan Ritter walked to start the inning. A groundout advanced the runners and Parker Kelly drew a walk to load the bases. EJ Andrews Jr. worked the count and walked as well, bringing home a run. Then, Skyler Messinger tied the contest with a sacrifice fly, bringing Jesus Ordonez to the plate. On a 1-1 pitch, Ordonez slapped a single to right, past the first baseman and into right field. The party was on as the Grizzlies mobbed Ordonez at second, giving Fresno a walk-off and crucial win.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE HITTING LEADERBOARD: The Grizzlies have a plethora of players ranked among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider ranks third in batting average (.333), third in runs (25), tied for fourth in triples (2), fifth in OBP (.444), tied for fifth in hits (32), sixth in OPS (.902) and 10th in slugging percentage (.458). Infielder Ryan Ritter ranks tied for first in homers (7), tied for fourth in walks (22), tied for fourth in slugging percentage (.500), tied for fifth in extra-base hits (12), tied for seventh in total bases (50), tied for seventh in RBI (20) and eighth in OPS (.889). Infielder Andy Perez ranks tied for second in triples (3), tied for seventh in RBI (20) and tied for eighth in hits (31). Infielder Luis Mendez ranks fourth in OBP (.446) and tied for fourth in walks (22). Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. ranks tied for seventh in homers (4). Outfielder Jesus Bugarin ranks tied for fourth in triples (2). Utility player Parker Kelly ranks third in OBP (.447) and eighth in batting average (.309).

STAINE STARTS ON SATURDAY: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Connor Staine. The 22-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #27 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to be an intriguing pitcher. You can read more about the UCF product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 63 of the Media Guide.

A FRANCHISE-RECORD INNING: On Sunday, May 7th at Stockton, Fresno scored an incredible 12 runs in the 8th inning, a franchise-record (since 1998). The previous Grizzlies run record in an inning was 11, done three times since 2005. On June 20, 2005, Fresno stomped Salt Lake 19-2 after an 11-run 5th. On June 29, 2007, Fresno beat Sacramento 13-4 after an 11-run 5th. The most recent time was on August 23, 2010 when Fresno defeated Colorado Springs at Security Service Field 12-3 after an 11-run 6th (the Grizzlies pitching coach was Pat Rice). The Grizzlies brought 16 batters to the plate and every starter tallied at least one run in the inning. Fresno did not record an extra-base hit, smacking seven singles (six recorded one or more RBI), walking five times and reaching on one error. Parker Kelly, Luis Mendez and Jake Snider reached base and scored in both of their plate appearances during the frame. Andy Perez laced two singles, driving in four runs during the absurd inning.

PUTTING THE INNING INTO PERSPECTIVE: The Grizzlies 12-run 8th inning were the most runs scored by any professional baseball team in 2023 (MLB and MiLB). The Chicago White Sox (May 7 at Cincinnati, 17-4), Los Angeles Angels (13-1 at Oakland), Everett Aquasox (15-2 at Spokane, High-A Rockies), Norfolk Tides (21-2 vs Gwinnett) and most recently, Spokane Indians (High-A Rockies, 18-1 vs Hillsboro) scored 11 runs in a single inning this year. The 12 runs by Fresno were the most scored by any minor league team since August 26, 2022 when Fredericksburg plated 13 runs in the 7th inning against Down East (23-8). A week prior to that (August 19, 2022), Sugar Land scored an insane 17 runs in the 6th inning against Oklahoma City in a double header (21-4). No MLB team has tallied that many runs in one inning since at least 1974. The closest any MLB team has come to that mark was the 1996 Texas Rangers, who put up 16 on the Baltimore Orioles. However, Sugar Land didn't set a MiLB record. The Waco Cubs scored 18 runs in an inning against the Beaumont Exporters way back in 1930.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (1-3), Red (8-6), Black & Gold (1-3), Gray (3-3), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (1-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers: MAY 14, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 1:05 PM PT Visalia LHP Brock Jones (0-2, 7.79) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (0-0, 6.00)

MAY 16, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 4.00) vs. Modesto RHP Tyler Cleveland (2-1, 5.83)

MAY 17, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-1, 1.20) vs. Modesto RHP Tyler Gough (0-2, 9.00)

MAY 18, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-1, 3.91) vs. Modesto RHP Michael Morales (2-0, 2.22)

Upcoming Promotions: 5/14 (Sunday, May 14th) - Mothers Day at the Ballpark! & Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

* First Pitch: 1:05pm * Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

* Promotion: Mom's get in free! Special Mom-Mosa (alcoholic and non) with souvenir cup available in Kodiak Club and Fresno Social. Discount Ticket for the family! * Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy! * Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Water Slides, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses & More!

