Rawhide Shut Out 2-0 By Grizzlies

May 13, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide







Fresno, CA- Rawhide fall to the Grizzlies 2-0, which is the fifth game the Rawhide do not score a run. Grizzlies starter, Connor Staine, threw six scoreless innings for his second win of the season.

The Rawhide only had two hits in the contest and stranded a runner in scoring position three times. Ricardo Yan, Visalia's starter, threw a season-high nine strike outs in his five innings of work. He gave up the two runs off Robby Martin's home run, which gave him his fourth loss of the year.

Both pitching staffs dominated Saturday evening. The Rawhide pitching staff fanned 12 while the Grizzlies struck out 11.

The series finale is tomorrow at Chukchansi Park at 1:05 P.M.

