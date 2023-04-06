Quakes Cruise in 2023 Opener

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - On what could be called a perfect weather night at LoanMart Field, the Quakes put together a near-perfect performance, topping Inland Empire in shutout fashion by a final of 3-0 in the first game of the season.

A terrific crowd of over 3,300 fans were treated to beautiful weather and strong pitching in Thursday's opener.

Maddux Bruns tossed a career-best four scoreless innings and equaled his career high with seven strikeouts, while Chris Campos (1-0) and Lucas Wepf combined for five scoreless frames to seal the victory.

The Quakes struck for a run in the first on an RBI hit by Thayron Liranzo, taking a first-inning lead against rehabbing Angels pitcher Griffin Canning.

Rancho made it 2-0 against Canning (0-1) in the third, as Chris Newell doubled home Jose Izarra.

Liranzo, who threw out a pair of would-be base-stealers in Thursday's win, completed his big night with a solo home run in the eighth, giving the Quakes some insurance at 3-0.

Wepf finished the ninth inning by working around a one-out walk, collecting his first save of the year in the process.

The Quakes' pitching staff finished the game with 16 strikeouts, walking just three batters in the win.

Rancho (1-0) will send Peter Heubeck to the mound in his 2023 debut on Friday, as he'll take on right-hander Caden Dana at 6:30pm in game two of the series.

Friday is Family RV Family Feast Night, with $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

