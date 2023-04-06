Grizzlies Roar Back Late to Defeat Giants 5-3 in 10 Innings to Start 2023 Campaign

San Jose, CA (Thursday, April 6) -The Fresno Grizzlies (1-0) beat the San Jose Giants (0-1) 5-3 in 10 innings Thursday night from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies have won four consecutive Season Openers, scoring exactly five runs in each contest.

The game was close throughout, with the Grizzlies taking an early lead in the third before the Giants answered back with two runs in the fifth. San Jose scored a much-needed insurance run in the eighth, but Fresno tied the affair with two runs in the top of the ninth. In the top of the 10th inning, the Grizzlies completed the comeback with two runs thanks to a Parker Kelly homer to secure the win.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Parker Kelly (1-1, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- Grizzlies pitching (10.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K)

- C Kody Huff (2-4, 2B, RBI, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- Giants pitching (10.0 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 16 K)

- 2B Diego Velasquez (1-4, RBI, R, BB)

- DH Andrew Kachel (1-4, 2B)

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Fresno Grizzlies are 12-13 all time on Opening Day (since 1998), but have won their last four season openers. In all four wins, the Grizzlies scored exactly five runs. Both home wins were walk-off victories while the last two road games were 5-3 triumphs over San Jose at Excite Ballpark.

