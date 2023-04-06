Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at San Jose

The Grizzlies and Giants start a three-game series tonight to open up the 2023 season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from Excite Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and Giants LHP Carson Whisenhunt are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

OPENING DAY RECORD: The Fresno Grizzlies are 11-13 all time on Opening Day (since 1998), but have won their last three season openers. In all three wins, the Grizzlies scored exactly five runs and enjoyed walk-off wins in both home games. Fresno beat Stockton 5-4 last year on a Zach Kokoska double in the 9th and defeated San Jose 5-3 at Excite Ballpark in 2021 (their last road season opener).

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Fresno Grizzlies and San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) start a three-game series tonight at Excite Ballpark. This is the first of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of three sets in San Jose. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 33-27 in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Steve Soliz became the 13th Field Manager in Fresno Grizzlies history on January 13, 2023. Soliz, who was the Grizzlies Bench Coach in 2022 and the Development Supervisor in 2021, will take the reins from Robinson Cancel, who led Fresno to back-to-back California League Championship appearances. Reprising their roles for the 2023 season are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Athletic Trainer Justin Wilson. The new staff members are Grizzlies' Bench Coach Cesar Galvez, Hitting Coach Trevor Burmeister and Physical Performance Coach Jeremiah Stewart.

A FERNANDEZ FLEX: Grizzlies outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez could become the 52nd player in franchise history to make multiple Opening Day starting lineups. Todd Linden holds the record for most starts on Opening Day with five. Tony Kemp (2016-18), Tyler White (2017-18) and A.J. Reed (2017-18) were the most recent players to start in multiple Opening Days.

JORDY GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jordy Vargas. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #13 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to have the Best Curveball in the Colorado system according to Baseball America. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 67 of the Media Guide.

April 7, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 7:00 PM PT Fresno RHP Connor Staine (0-0, 0.00) vs. San Jose RHP Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 0.00)

April 8, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 3:00 PM PT Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-0, 0.00) vs. San Jose RHP Will Kempner (0-0, 0.00)

April 11, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT Stockton TBD vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (0-0, 0.00)

April 12, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT Stockton TBD vs. Fresno RHP Blake Adams (0-0, 0.00)

Upcoming Promotions: Friday, April 11 at 6:50 pm: + Home Opener & Post-Game Fireworks Presented by the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau + Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 2,500 fans) Presented by LiUNA!

