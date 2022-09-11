Quakes Cap Season with Loss to Storm

September 11, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes dropped the final game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field, as the Lake Elsinore Storm scored four times in the ninth for a 5-2 victory.

Down to their last strike, Tyler Robertson slugged a two-out grand slam against Madison Jeffrey (2-3), as the Storm took the lead for good.

Storm reliever Matt Boswell (2-1) tossed two innings of scoreless relief, working around a lead-off single in the ninth to get the win.

Rancho's Kyle Fromke (3) cracked a solo homer in the second inning, giving Rancho their first lead of the day.

Tied at 1-1 in the eighth, Marco Hernandez doubled home Juan Alonso, temporarily giving the Quakes a 2-1 lead.

Darlin Pinales was brilliant on Sunday, going a game-high 4.1 innings of scoreless relief for Rancho.

Rancho Cucamonga finishes the 2022 season with an overall record of 68-64 and will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014 in a non-Covid year.

On behalf of everyone with the Quakes, we say thanks to all of our fans, our ticket-holders, our partners, our staff, as well as the players and coaches on the field, for an exciting 2022 season.

We hope to see you back at LoanMart Field in April of 2023. Thanks again for a great year. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.