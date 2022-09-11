Season Finale Slugfest Goes Fresno's Way; Outlast San Jose 12-10

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (83-49, 42-24) finished the 2022 regular season on a high note, outlasting the San Jose Giants (74-58, 34-32) 12-10 Sunday evening from Excite Ballpark. Fresno picked up their 83rd victory of the season, the second most wins in Grizzlies history (84 in 2015). The Grizzlies have won 20 of their last 24 contests and improved to 11-7 in two-run affairs. Fresno earned a series triumph over their division foe and completed their 14th overall series win of 2022.

The squads combined to score 22 runs on 21 hits, 13 walks, six hit-by-pitches and two errors. Fresno brought 12 batters to the plate in the first, recording eight runs, their most in that inning. The Grizzlies tallied 11 of their 12 runs over the first three frames and added one final run in the fifth. San Jose notched five runs in the second, three runs in the third and two runs in the seventh. The Grizzlies offense collected 12 runs on 13 hits, eight walks and three hit-by-pitches. Eight of their nine batters secured a run while four starters provided multiple hits and RBI. The Giants lineup supplied 10 runs on eight hits (two for extra-bases), five walks, three hit-by-pitches and two key errors. A pair of hitters yielded three RBI while another two batters mustered multiple runs.

Adael Amador filled up the box score, reaching base five times. He smashed a homer among his three hits, drove in two RBI, scored a trio of times and stole a base. Amador led off the game with a solo shot, his seventh time completing that feat. It was Amador's 15th clout of the year. Later in the contest, Amador etched his 100th run of the season, putting him alone in second for Grizzlies single-season runs (Calvin Murray, 122, 1999). Amador would also tie Damon Minor (2000) for the most Grizzlies walks in a single-season with 87. Benny Montgomery also had a record-setting night. Montgomery roped a trio of doubles over the first three innings of the game. He knotted the Grizzlies franchise record for most doubles in a single game (3), most recently done by Yadiel Hernandez on July 12, 2019. Montgomery extended his hit streak to 14 games in the process and ended his evening with two RBI.

Besides the duo above, a few other Fresno batters had outstanding final lines. Sterlin Thompson spanked a career-high three singles and swiped his second bag of the series. Jordan Beck reached base four times after three walks and a double. Beck powered in two runs and waltzed home twice. Bryant Quijada crushed a two-run double in that eight-run first after a nine-pitch at-bat. EJ Andrews Jr. and A.J. Lewis were the other RBI recipients.

San Jose's Wade Meckler got on base four times with three coming from singles. He knocked in three runs and raced home once. Anyesber Sivira scampered to the plate three times after a single, walk and hit-by-pitch. Aeverson Arteaga thwacked a three-run dinger in the second, his 14th big fly of the year. Former Fresno State Bulldog Zach Morgan hammered a late double in the loss.

The clubs used a total of 15 pitchers in the slugfest, both season-highs seen by Fresno from an opponent (8) and from their side (7). Grizzlies' righty Jordy Vargas lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs (all unearned). Luis Amoroso (3-5) was awarded the decision after two scoreless frames of work. Francis Rivera snatched up his fifth hold of the year and Angel Chivilli grabbed his 10th save since joining Fresno. Giants starter Mikell Manzano (0-2) was tagged the setback after exiting in the first inning. The Grizzlies and Giants will meet on Tuesday for Game 1 of the best-of-three Northern Divisional series.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Adael Amador (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB, HBP, SB)

- CF Benny Montgomery (3-6, 3 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- RF Jordan Beck (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB)

- C Bryant Quijada (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 3B Sterlin Thompson (3-6, R, SB)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LF/CF Wade Meckler (3-4, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- 3B Anyesber Sivira (1-3, RBI, 3 R, BB, HBP)

- SS Aeverson Arteaga (1-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday September 13 San Jose

Giants

(Road) Fresno TBA vs. San Jose TBA (Game 1 of Northern Divisional Series) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

A.J. Lewis drew 11 walks and was beaned by two pitches in the series against San Jose (5 games).

Juan Brito finished the regular season with 91 runs and 78 walks. His 91 runs put him sixth all-time in Grizzlies single-season runs while his 78 walks placed him in a tie for third all-time in Grizzlies single-season walks.

