Guerrero, Grizzlies Celebrate 4-3 Comeback Claws Victory Over Giants

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (82-49, 41-24) sparked a comeback victory over the San Jose Giants (74-57, 34-31) 4-3 Saturday evening from Excite Ballpark. Fresno picked up their 82nd win of the season, tying the franchise record for second most wins in Grizzlies history (84 in 2015). The three-run eighth provided Fresno their seventh comeback triumph against San Jose and 17th overall in 2022. The Grizzlies have won 19 of their last 23 contests and moved to 23-13 in one-run affairs. Fresno also won the regular season head-to-head over San Jose, improving to 16-13 against their division foe. The Grizzlies and Giants will meet on Tuesday for Game 1 of the best-of-three Northern Divisional series.

After trading zeroes for the first three innings, the Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 in the fourth. Juan Guerrero, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, started the party with a solo shot to left field. It was Guerrero's 14th longball (his jersey number) of the season. The Giants grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the fourth after two RBI hits. Logan Wyatt roped a double to right, netting Diego Velasquez. Then, Wyatt lumbered home on a Yorlis Rodriguez single to left.

The clubs once again exchanged goose eggs until the top of the eighth. Braxton Fulford smacked a leadoff double to left and Jordan Beck drew a walk. Guerrero supplied a single to right, putting ducks on the pond for Sterlin Thompson. The Florida Gator alum whacked a single to right, knotting the game at two. Then, A.J. Lewis pushed Fresno in front 3-2 after yielding a bases-loaded walk. The advantage extended to 4-2 after Guerrero raced home on a wild pitch. San Jose would add one final run in the bottom of the eighth from a P.J. Hilson RBI single to left.

The one-run lead was enough for Grizzlies closer Angel Chivilli to wrap up his ninth save of the season. Chivilli punched out a pair and mustered a popup to finalize the comeback victory. Fresno reliever Gabriel Barbosa (1-0) relished the win in his debut. Barbosa tied a career-high with five innings of work. He allowed a trio of runs on seven hits and no walks while whiffing three. Barbosa ended his night after a big 5-4-3 double play with the tying run at third in the eighth. His five frames were the most by a Grizzlies bullpen arm this season. Fresno starter Gabriel Hughes was electric in his professional debut. The Rockies #5 overall prospect and 2022 1st round draft pick (10th overall) twirled three scoreless innings. He permitted one walk and one hit while striking out one.

San Jose southpaw Joe Kemlage took a no-decision after six frames of one-run ball. He gave up two hits and three walks while fanning four. Willian Suarez (1-1) blew the save and suffered the setback. The squads conclude the regular season tomorrow evening from Excite Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Juan Guerrero (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RHP Gabriel Hughes (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

- RHP Gabriel Barbosa (5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; win)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Logan Wyatt (3-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- RF P.J. Hilson (2-3, RBI, HBP)

- SS Diego Velasquez (1-5, 2 R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday September 11 San Jose

Giants

(Road) Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (2-0, 3.91) vs. San Jose RHP Mikell Manzano (0-1, 0.00) 5:00 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

A.J. Lewis has drawn nine walks and one hit-by-pitch in the current series. Lewis has two or more walks in the four games he has appeared in.

Adael Amador is one walk shy of tying the Grizzlies single-season walks record, which was set by Damon Minor in 2000 (87).

