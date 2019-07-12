Quakes Bounce Back on Thursday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the San Jose Giants on Thursday night by a final score of 8-4, just one night after they saw their nine-game win streak come to an end.

Amidst San Jose's comeback efforts, Connor Wong finally put the Giants (39-52, 9-13) to bed with a clutch, two-out, multi-run scoring hit in the bottom of the seventh for the Quakes (55-35, 14-8).

San Jose would not go away in game two of the three-game set, as they knotted up the score on two different occasions. The latter instance occurred when Dalton Combs launched a solo shot off of Wills Montgomerie in the top-of-the-seventh inning, making it a 4-4 ballgame.

However, Rancho would corral the lead right back for the second consecutive inning, as Wong laced a game-winning, two-run triple into the left-center field gap, making it 6-4.

Deacon Liput, with an RBI single later on in the seventh, and Donovan Casey, with another RBI knock in the eighth, added a couple of insurance tallies.

Montgomerie (8-2), despite allowing four earned runs in five innings, ended up as the winning pitcher in the game.

Rodolfo Martinez (0-1) shouldered the loss, surrendering three earned runs across 1.2 frames.

In the rubber match of the series, the Quakes will send RHP Josiah Gray (0-6) to the mound, while RHP Jose Marte (0-3) starts for the Giants.

