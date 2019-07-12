Another Crazy Comeback for JetHawks
July 12, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release
LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks added to a season of crazy comebacks on Thursday night, beating Stockton, 11-10, after overcome a seven-run deficit at The Hangar. Austin Bernard capped it off with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Lancaster (13-9, 47-43) fell into another early hole. Stockton (11-11, 44-46) scored six runs in the second inning and led by seven runs in the middle of the fourth inning.
Down, 8-1, the JetHawks started to claw their way back. Ramon Marcelino hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to make it a four-run game. The home run was the first for Lancaster since July 3, ending a streak of seven games without one.
The Ports added two more in the fifth inning to go up, 10-4, but the JetHawks kept Stockton from scoring over the final four frames.
Austin Bernard and Luis Castro each hit two-run home runs in the sixth inning to make it a two-run game. The home run for Castro was his 20th of the season, putting him back in a tie for the league-lead.
Bernard drove in another run with a single in the seventh inning, and he came through again in the ninth. A passed ball allowed the tying run to score. Bernard then won it with a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Taylor Snyder from third base.
The win was Lancaster's sixth in walk-off fashion this season. The seven-run comeback matches the team's biggest of the year after overcoming a seven-run deficit in Rancho Cucamonga on June 30.
Lancaster goes for a series victory Friday night at The Hangar. Garrett Schilling (6-4) starts for the JetHawks opposite Stockton's James Kaprielian (1-2). First pitch is 6:35 pm.
JetHawks single game tickets, group tickets, ticket packages and season tickets are on sale now. Visit jethawks.com or call (661) 726-5400 for more information.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from July 12, 2019
- Quakes Bounce Back on Thursday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Nuts Get Shutout 2-0 - Modesto Nuts
- Rawhide Come Back in the Eighth to Win 4-3 - Visalia Rawhide
- Another Crazy Comeback for JetHawks - Lancaster JetHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.