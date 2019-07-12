Rawhide Come Back in the Eighth to Win 4-3

July 12, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA-Rawhide trailed 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but Joe Gillette drove in Eduardo Diaz and Alex King to cut the deficit to one run. In the bottom of the eighth, King tied up the game with an RBI double to right field that scored Diaz. King later scored to give the Rawhide the lead when Gillette reached on a fielding error by shortstop Michael Stefanic . Breckin Williams earned his ninth save of the season after closing out the ninth with two strike outs.

Final score was 4-3 and the Rawhide take game two of the three-game series. The Rawhide are still undefeated against the Inland Empire 66ers this season.

Connor Grey is the winning pitcher for the Rawhide tonight after throwing four scoreless innings. He did not walk any batters and only gave up three hits. Tonight was his first appearance in the California League this season. Simon Matthews took the loss today after giving up two runs (one unearned) off two hits in the eighth inning.

Tomorrow Visalia goes for the sweep in the finale of the three-game series.

