Nuts Get Shutout 2-0

MODESTO, CA. - A pair of errors helped sink the Modesto Nuts in a 2-0 loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

In the top of the seventh, with the game still scoreless, Eguy Rosario reached on an infield single before moving to second on an errant pickoff attempt by Logan Gilbert (L, 5-3). With two outs in the inning, Olivier Basabe doubled home Rosario for the first run of the game. Basabe drove in a second unearned run with a RBI single in the ninth.

Gilbert struck out eight over seven strong innings allowing just the one unearned run. Gilbert walked two and hit one. The seven innings matched his career high.

On the other side, Osvaldo Hernandez tossed three scoreless innings in his start for the Storm (45-45; 10-12). In a piggyback start, Aaron Leasher (W, 7-5) followed out of the bullpen in the fourth. After working around two walks and a hit early, he settled in and retired the final 12 he faced to slam the door shut and even-up the three-game series. Leasher worked six innings and allowed just one run with six strikeouts and one walk.

The rubber game of the three-game set is on Friday night against the Storm. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

