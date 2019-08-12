Quakes Blast Ports, Take 2 of 3

Stockton, CA - Jordan Procyshen slugged a pair of home runs and the Quakes used a seven-run third to break open Sunday night's game at Banner Island Ballpark, as Rancho rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Stockton Ports.

The win for the Quakes gives them their second straight series win, as they took two of three over the Ports and complete their regular-season series with 10 wins in 16 games against Stockton.

Procyshen, who entered the game with four homers in 15 games, went deep in each of his first two at-bats, giving him six on the year. His solo shot in the second put Rancho on the board against Stockton starter Xavier Altamirano (5-9) at 1-0. His three-run blast in the third capped a seven-run inning, giving the Quakes a commanding 8-0 lead.

Jacob Amaya had a two-run single to get the third-inning scoring started. Dillon Paulson, who had two hits on Sunday, chipped in with a two-run single as well.

The lead remained at eight until the eighth inning, when Jeter Downs and Miguel Vargas had back-to-back RBI doubles, making it a 10-0 affair.

Downs finished with four hits on the night, including three doubles.

Rancho pitching was phenomenal on Sunday evening, as starter Michael Grove gave Rancho three scoreless innings before Jose Martinez (1-0), making his Cal League debut, came on and went five frames of shutout baseball, holding Stockton to just four hits on the night.

The Ports got their lone run in the ninth off Brandon Montgomery to make it 10-1.

After a day off on Monday, the Quakes (68-50, 27-23) will host the Modesto Nuts in the opening game of a three-game set. Gerardo Carrillo (2-9) will throw for Rancho on Tuesday night, while Modesto will answer with Penn Murfee (5-4) with first pitch set for 7:05pm.

After a day off on Monday, the Quakes (68-50, 27-23) will host the Modesto Nuts in the opening game of a three-game set. Gerardo Carrillo (2-9) will throw for Rancho on Tuesday night, while Modesto will answer with Penn Murfee (5-4) with first pitch set for 7:05pm.

