'Hawks Can't Hold off 'Hide, Lose Series

LANCASTER, Calif. - The Visalia Rawhide came back from a five-run deficit, using a three-run rally in the ninth inning to take down the JetHawks, 11-10, Sunday evening at The Hangar. The JetHawks have lost six of their last eight games heading into an off day Monday.

The JetHawks (26-24, 60-58) scored in six of the first seven innings to jump in front. Casey Golden gave Lancaster a four-run lead with his three-run home run in the fifth inning. Golden finished with three hits and four runs batted in. He is now tied for the league lead with 22 home runs this season.

Luke Morgan pushed Lancaster's lead to five runs with a two-run single in the sixth inning. Morgan, like Golden drove in four runs.

Visalia (30-20, 74-42) trailed, 9-4, heading into the seventh. That's when the comeback began. The Rawhide scored four runs in the seventh inning to make it a one-run game.

Ramon Marcelino led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run, putting the JetHawks up by two. It would not be enough, as the Rawhide rallied for three runs in the ninth inning against Tommy Doyle (2-3). Alex King tied the game with a two-run single, and a wild pitch allowed the go-ahead run to score.

Matt McLaughlin led off the ninth inning with a single, but the JetHawks couldn't muster any more magic. Breckin Williams (5-1) pitched two scoreless innings despite allowing three hits.

The JetHawks are off on Monday before beginning a three-game series against Lake Elsinore Tuesday at The Hangar. Lancaster has 20 games left in the regular season, and 11 are against the Storm.

The six-game homestand at The Hangar continues Tuesday night. Righty Will Gaddis (8-7) is set to start the series opener versus Lake Elsinore. First pitch is 6:35 pm.

