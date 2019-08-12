Early Quakes Surge Sinks Ports 10-1

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes used a seven-run third inning as the centerpiece of a 10-1 win over the Stockton Ports on Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports spoiled the Quakes' shutout bid with a run in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately fell short in a lopsided affair.

Rancho Cucamonga benefitted from the first of two home runs on the night from Jordan Procyshen with one out in the second inning to take the initial lead. In the third, the Quakes would see eight straight batters reach base before the first out of the inning was recorded. Ports starter Xavier Altamirano (5-9) gave up three straight singles to Deacon Liput, Brayan Morales and Jacob Amaya with Amaya driving in a run to make it 2-0. After a double by Jeter Downs and a walk drawn by Miguel Vargas, Dillon Paulson delivered a two-run single to chase Altamirano from the contest. Jake Bray entered and gave up a three-run homer to Procyshen that ballooned the Quakes lead to 8-0.

Altamirano suffered the loss, going two-plus innings and allowing seven runs on seven hits while walking one. Bray would allow one run on two hits in two innings of relief.

After Bryce Conley and Angel Duno combined for three scoreless innings of relief, Nick Highberger took over in the eighth and gave up back-to-back two-out RBI doubles to Downs and Vargas that stretched the Rancho Cucamonga lead to 10-0.

Stockton's offense was shut down by Quakes pitching over the first nine innings. Quakes starter Michael Grove went three scoreless frames and allowed one hit while striking out four. Jose Martinez (1-0), making his California League debut, took over for Grove in the fourth and worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five in picking up the victory.

Brandon Montgomery pitched the ninth inning for the Quakes and gave up a one-out triple to Alfonso Rivas, Stockton's first extra-base hit of the night. Rivas went on to score on a wild pitch to make it 10-1, but Montgomery would finish the ninth without allowing another run as he pitched around a two-out double by Lazaro Armenteros.

Following a day off on Monday, the Ports welcome the Inland Empire 66ers to town to open a three-game series on Tuesday at Banner Island Ballpark. Left-hander Hogan Harris (0-1, 3.46 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Inland Empire right-hander Cooper Criswell (3-6, 4.42 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

