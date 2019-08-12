Giants Drop Series Finale to Modesto, 5-2

The Giants dropped a series to division rival Modesto with a 5-2 loss to the Nuts on Sunday evening at Excite Ballpark. A four-run top of the sixth inning put Modesto ahead for good before San Jose was held without a hit over the final four frames of the contest. The Giants were unable to build off their historic 20-run night on Friday in the series opener as the Nuts claimed the final two games of the matchup to take two of three.

Newly acquired Tristan Beck made his San Jose Giants home debut on the mound Sunday and was very effective over the first five innings. Modesto's Connor Kopach belted a solo home run in the top of the first before Beck tossed four straight scoreless innings. The right-hander fanned two batters in both the second and third innings before recording another punchout in the top of the fourth.

The Giants then hit a pair of solo homers in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. With one out, David Villar crushed a fly ball over the fence in deep left center to tie the game 1-1. The home run was Villar's second of the series and 11th this season. Two batters later, Sandro Fabian homered to left - his fifth round-tripper of the year - putting San Jose ahead by a 2-1 margin.

Beck delivered a shutdown inning with a 1-2-3 top of the fifth, but could not keep the Nuts off the board in the sixth. Joe Rizzo led off with a single to right for Modesto. Jake Scheiner then hit a grounder to second that saw the Giants force out Rizzo, but were unable to turn a double play. Jack Larsen followed with a slicing line drive double into the left field corner that scored Scheiner all the way from first with tying run. Beck then plunked Keegan McGovern with a pitch to prompt a pitching change. Jesus Tona was summoned from the bullpen and he allowed a double off the right center field wall to Ariel Sandoval that scored Larsen for a 3-2 Nuts lead. After Jake Anchia was intentionally walked to load the bases, Johnny Adams worked a five-pitch walk to force home McGovern with the third run of the frame. Jose Caballero then hit a sacrifice fly to left plating Sandoval to make it 5-2.

After falling behind, the Giants would not pick-up another hit for the remainder of the game. In the bottom of the seventh, Hamlet Marte and Kyle McPherson worked back-to-back one-out walks to bring the tying run to the plate, but Matt Malkin grounded into an inning-ending double play. San Jose was then set down quietly 1-2-3 in both the eighth and ninth innings to finish the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Series

Following a 20-5 win on Friday, the Giants were outscored 15-5 over the final two games of the series. San Jose managed a total of just eight hits over Saturday and Sunday (had 22 hits on Friday).

Big Weekend

Sandro Fabian went 2-for-4 with a home run on Sunday to finish the three-game series with seven hits in 13 at-bats.

Beck's Start

Tristan Beck suffered the loss after he was charged with four runs (all earned) in 5 1/3 innings. Beck gave up five hits, walked two and struck out seven during his 87-pitch outing. He was making his second start with San Jose after being acquired by the SF Giants from the Atlanta Braves on July 31 (Mark Melancon deal).

Hitting Streak

Dalton Combs (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning single.

Playoff Race

The Giants (54-65) remained 1 1/2 games behind Stockton (55-63) in the race for the second-best overall record in the North Division. Visalia has a five-game lead in the second half North standings. If the Rawhide win the half, the team with the second-best overall record in the division will qualify for the playoffs. San Jose has 20 games remaining in the regular season.

On Deck

Following an off day on Monday, the Giants head back on the road for a three-game series at first-place Visalia (Diamondbacks affiliate). Tuesday's series opener at Recreation Park is a 7:00 PM first pitch with Aaron Phillips scheduled to make the start on the mound.

