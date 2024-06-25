PWHL Toronto Signs Draft Pick Raygan Kirk

TORONTO - PWHL Toronto announced today the signing of 2024 PWHL Draft pick Raygan Kirk. The goaltender selected in the seventh round, 42nd overall, has inked a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"We are excited to have Raygan Kirk join our goaltending trio. Raygan has won a gold medal at the U18 World Championship and recently won a National Championship with Ohio State," says General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "She has had to earn her starting position at the collegiate level, and through that demonstrated a drive to continuously get better regardless of playing time. Raygan is a competitor, a great teammate in the locker room and has a tremendous amount of potential. She will be a great addition to our roster."

From Ste. Anne, Manitoba, the 23-year-old spent five years in the NCAA. First playing with Robert Morris University, Kirk spent two seasons with the Colonials and was named to the CHA All-Rookie Team and captured a CHA Tournament championship. Transferring to Ohio State University for her final three years, she climbed up the goalie ranks and played 24 games during the 2023-24 season compiling a 22-2-0 record, 10 shutouts, a 1.05 goals-against-average, and a .945 save percentage. She capped her collegiate career with a NCAA National Championship, backstopping the Buckeyes to the 2024 title with a shutout in the Women's Frozen Four Final. Internationally, Kirk was the backbone of Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship, starting all games and earning tournament MVP on the way to capturing gold.

"I am incredibly excited to officially sign with PWHL Toronto," Kirk shared. "I can't wait to get to know the team, experience life in Toronto, and play in front of an incredible fan base!"

Kirk joins a roster with fellow 2024 PWHL Draft pick Julia Gosling, free agents Daryl Watts and Emma Woods, and thirteen returning players including forwards Victoria Bach, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Emma Maltais, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner and Blayre Turnbull, defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Jocelyne Larocque and Allie Munroe, and goaltender Kristen Campbell.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

